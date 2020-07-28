Maurice Canady

» CB Maurice Canady (Virginia): The former Cavalier defensive back is in his third year with Baltimore. The Richmond native has seen action in seven games this season, recording five tackles.

 Wade Payne

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady said he will opt out of the 2020 NFL season because of coronavirus concerns. Canady is an alumnus of Varina and the University of Virginia.

Canady, who signed a one-year deal with Dallas this year, will receive a $150,000 stipend. His contract will roll over to next year. 

"Family first money second," he said on Twitter. 

Canady played five games for the New York Jets and eight for the Baltimore Ravens last year, starting two for the Jets. He recorded one interception and 46 tackles.  

He was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. 

ekolenich@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6109

@EricKolenich

Tags

Reporter

Eric Kolenich is a news and sports reporter for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2008 with a BA in English and joined the paper in 2009. (804) 649-6109

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email