Dallas Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady said he will opt out of the 2020 NFL season because of coronavirus concerns. Canady is an alumnus of Varina and the University of Virginia.
Canady, who signed a one-year deal with Dallas this year, will receive a $150,000 stipend. His contract will roll over to next year.
"Family first money second," he said on Twitter.
Canady played five games for the New York Jets and eight for the Baltimore Ravens last year, starting two for the Jets. He recorded one interception and 46 tackles.
He was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.
