Mets jump in and grab Carlos Correa after deal with Giants falls apart

In a wild overnight twist, Carlos Correa agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen said. “This puts us over the top.”

Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen added. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter.”

Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to the $385 million range, putting them on track to pay a record tax of about $110 million — more than double the current high of $44 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year deal, subject to a successful physical. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Wednesday that there was indeed a concern raised during the physical. Correa’s agent struck a deal with Cohen and the Mets less than 24 hours later.

Correa, the 2015 AL rookie of the year, has a .279 career batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer, with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

Just about the only knock on Correa’s resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season only once because of various injuries.

Correa was a free agent one year ago after leaving Houston, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with Minnesota. That agreement gave the two-time All-Star the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again.

Correa, 28, terminated his deal and went back on the free agent market. He hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota.