ROANOKE — Midlothian’s Tatum Walsh defeated qualifying medalist Julie Shin 5 and 3 on Thursday to win the 95th VSGA Women’s Amateur at Roanoke Country Club.
The 17-year-old Walsh (Salisbury CC) earned her spot in the final outlasting Melanie Walker in 19 holes in the semifinals.
In the final, after splitting the first two holes with Shin, Walsh won the third hole with a birdie to take a lead she never relinquished.
This the first major tournament win of Walsh’s career. She credited her recent improvement to a swing change and increase in confidence, saying, “the swing change definitely helped, but really it was just gaining confidence, playing more and practicing.”
Against Walker in the semifinals, Walsh was down one after 17 holes. But Walker hit a branch on a shot from the fairway, and Walsh drained a long putt to win the hole and send the match into extras. Walsh, who is verbally committed to play at James Madison after she graduates next year, then made birdie on the next hole to advance to the final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.