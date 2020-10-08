MLB playoffs roundup: Wright stars as Atlanta completes sweep of Marlins

HOUSTON — Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Atlanta Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.
Atlanta had lost eight straight division series, including in each of the previous two seasons, before outscoring the Marlins 18-5, including 11-0 in the final two games. The Braves are 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA in the postseason, allowing five runs in 49 innings.
The Braves will play the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego in the NLCS starting Monday in Arlington, Texas.
Wright (1-0) was sharp despite not pitching since Sept. 25, allowing three hits and walking two with a career-high seven strikeouts. A.J. Minter, Jacob Webb and Shane Greene finished the five-hitter to give the Braves four shutouts in five playoff games.
They’re the second team in history to throw four shutouts in the first five playoff games, joining the 1905 New York Giants.
Travis d’Arnaud doubled twice, with the first one driving in two runs in Atlanta’s big third inning. The veteran catcher, who bounced around three teams in a tough 2019, helped steady Atlanta’s young starters, was 6 for 10 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs in the sweep.
Wednesday
Dodgers 6, Padres 5: Cody Bellinger nearly went to a knee to hit a long home run, and later made a spectacular, leaping catch at the center-field wall to take away a go-ahead shot from Fernando Tatis Jr. as the Los Angeles barely held off San Diego in Arlington Texas.
Los Angeles took a 2-0 lead in the NL division series when Joe Kelly finally got the last out with the bases loaded in a tension-filled ninth inning.
Kelly retired Eric Hosmer on a routine grounder to earn the save after Dodgers All-Star closer Kenley Jansen wobbled in the ninth. Los Angeles could sweep the best-of-five set from its NL West rival Thursday night and advance to the NLCS for the fourth time in five seasons.
The Padres were down one with a runner on and two outs in the seventh when Tatis, a 21-year-old budding superstar, hit a towering drive to center. Bellinger ran nearly 100 feet while watching the ball, then jumped and extended his gloved right hand above the 8-foot wall to make the grab.
Corey Seager put the NL West champions ahead to stay with his two-run double in the third and scored on the first of Max Muncy’s two RBI singles in the game. Leading off the next inning, Bellinger went after a low pitch and drove it 433 feet to center to make it 4-1.
Kershaw followed up his gem in the clinching game of the first round against Milwaukee with six strikeouts and no walks over six solid innings to get the win.
Rays 8, Yankees 4: Randy Arozarena homered for the third straight game, and Kevin Kiermaier and Michael Perez also went deep as Tampa Bay beat New York in San Diego to move within one victory of reaching the AL Championship Series for the first time in 12 years.
The Rays took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five division series. Game 4 was Thursday night.
New York’s Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer off Shane McClanahan to center field in the eighth inning to become the first player with a home run in each of his team’s first five games of a single postseason. Stanton has six homers and 13 RBIs in those five games.
Arozarena, a 25-year-old rookie, is having a breakout postseason. He homered off Gerrit Cole in the first inning of Game 1, a 9-3 Yankees win, and off rookie Deivi García in the first inning of Game 2, a 7-5 Rays win.
Arozarena hit a shot deep to left leading off the fifth Wednesday night to chase Masahiro Tanaka and give Tampa Bay a 5-1 lead.