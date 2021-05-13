MLB roundup: Corbin, Nationals top Phillies to end four-game losing streak

WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Patrick Corbin continued his resurgence with seven solid innings as the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Thursday to end a four-game slide.
Corbin (2-3) allowed one run in seven innings, giving up five hits while striking out a season-high nine. Since allowing 15 earned runs in 6⅓ innings over his first two starts, Corbin is 2-1 with 3.00 ERA over five outings and has reduced his season ERA from 21.32 to 6.19.
The Phillies put multiple players on base just once after the first inning, when they opened the eighth with a double and a walk. Jean Segura flew out against Tanner Rainey before Daniel Hudson entered. The former Old Dominion standout struck out Bryce Harper, then Rhys Hoskins then grounded out to end the threat.
Blue Jays 8, Braves 4: Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the ninth inning as visiting Toronto beat Atlanta to sweep its six games from the Braves this season.
Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña led off the game with his major league-high 12th homer, then twisted his ankle while trying to beat out a grounder to first base in the seventh inning. X-rays taken after the game were negative.
Bichette drove in three runs, and Cavan Biggio doubled twice and had two RBIs.
Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep.
Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith (0-3). Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead.
Bichette drove in three runs on two hits. Cavan Biggio knocked out Smith with his second double of the game to drive in another run.
Dansby Swanson swatted a two-run home run in sixth for Atlanta, his fifth.
Cardinals 2, Brewers 0: St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty became the majors’ first seven-game winner as visting St. Louis blanked Milwaukee.
The Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, making his first start since being activated off the COVID-19 injured list, extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk.
Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.
Burnes (2-3) struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks this year before he walked Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Burnes’ 58 strikeouts without a walk were the most by a major league pitcher within the same season since at least 1893, when the mound moved to its current distance from the plate of 60 feet, 6 inches.
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees extended his active streak to 56 strikeouts on Wednesday at Tampa Bay. Cole has walked three this season.
White Sox 4, Twins 2: Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, and Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat in the eighth inning as host Chicago beat Minnesota for its sixth straight win.
Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for the White Sox. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances.Tigers 4, Royals 3: Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save as host Detroit extended Kansas City’s losing streak to 11 games.
Former UVA and Douglas Freeman standout Daniel Lynch (0-2) allowed four runs, three earned, in the second inning and was pulled with two outs in the third.
Notes
Yankees: Shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason.
Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. He was placed on the COVID-19 injured list before Thursday’s series finale at Tampa Bay. New York recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andújar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Torres played in Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay and then was out of the lineup Wednesday night.
Phillies: All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto was placed on the COVID-19 IL, and catcher catcher Rafael Marchan was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against Washington after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness.
Mariners: Seattle called up touted outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and promising right-hander Logan Gilbert before Thursday night’s series opener against Cleveland.
Kelenic has been regarded as one of the top prospects in the minors for several years and only reinforced his status with a torrid start at Triple-A, where he hit .370 with six runs, two homers, a double and five RBIs in just six games. Gilbert is up primarily because of injuries in the Mariners’ rotation.
To clear roster space, Seattle optioned relievers Aaron Fletcher and Wyatt Mills to Tacoma, along with outfielder Taylor Trammell.