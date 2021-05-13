MLB roundup: Corbin, Nationals top Phillies to end four-game losing streak

Toronto trailed 2-0 and 4-3 before its 10th comeback win this season and third of the series completed a three-game series sweep.

Danny Jansen, hitting .095, led off the ninth with a single off Will Smith (0-3). Marcus Semien singled, and Bichette doubled to the gap in right-center for a 6-4 lead.

Bichette drove in three runs on two hits. Cavan Biggio knocked out Smith with his second double of the game to drive in another run.

Dansby Swanson swatted a two-run home run in sixth for Atlanta, his fifth.

Cardinals 2, Brewers 0: St. Louis’ Jack Flaherty became the majors’ first seven-game winner as visting St. Louis blanked Milwaukee.

The Brewers’ Corbin Burnes, making his first start since being activated off the COVID-19 injured list, extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk.

Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six and walked two.

Burnes (2-3) struck out nine among his first 14 outs, giving him 58 strikeouts and no walks this year before he walked Tommy Edman with two outs in the fifth.