MLB roundup: Freeman, Braves rally to beat fading Nationals

WASHINGTON — Freddie Freeman homered twice, Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Thursday night.
Freeman tied the game at 6 in the seventh with a 443-foot, two-run drive to right-center off Will Harris. After a bout with COVID-19 during the Braves’ summer camp, Freeman is among the major league leaders in OPS. He has five homers and 20 RBIs in his past seven games.
Swanson’s solo shot off Tanner Rainey (1-1) gave the Braves their first lead.
Chris Martin (1-1) worked a scoreless seventh, Shane Greene retired the side in the eighth, and Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his ninth save in 10 chances.
Ronald Acuna Jr. also hit a two-run homer for the Braves, who weathered another ineffective outing from their makeshift rotation. Spot starter Robbie Erlin got five outs and allowed five extra-base hits. The final insult was Adam Eaton’s two-run homer to the second deck in right-center.
Juan Soto reached base four times for the last-place Nationals, who were coming off a two-game sweep of Tampa Bay. A year after winning the World Series, Washington is clinging to faint hopes of sneaking into the expanded playoff field.
Athletics 3, Astros 1: Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth straight start, and Matt Olson hit a two-run homer as host Oakland beat stumbling Houston.
The division-leading A’s (27-15) moved 6½ games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West. Houston (22-23), which won a majors-best 107 games last season and the past three AL West titles, lost for the eighth time in nine games.
Manaea (4-2) struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over seven innings. The lefty has surged since going 0-2 over his initial five outings. He didn’t allow a runner until Josh Reddick doubled leading off the sixth.
Richmond native and former Virginia Tech standout Chad Pinder provided insurance with an RBI single in the seventh as Oakland took four of five in the series.
Royals 11, Indians 1: Kansas City rookie Brady Singer allowed just one hit — a two-out single through an infield shift in the eighth inning — while leading the Royals to a rout of host Cleveland.
Making just his ninth career start, the 24-year-old right-hander was four outs from becoming the 36th rookie to throw a no-hitter when Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges, who came in batting .148, bounced a single through a wide-open right side.
Maikel Franco and Adalberto Mondesi each hit three-run homers and Edward Olivares added a solo shot off Aaron Civale (3-5). The Royals have won three straight since stopping a seven-game losing streak.
Angels 6, Rangers 2: Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the left field second deck, as visiting Los Angeles beat Texas.
Trout, a three-time AL MVP, homered in the fifth inning against Kyle Gibson (1-5) for a 4-1 lead. He has 38 homers against Texas, his second-most against any team behind the 46 he has hit against Seattle.
Dylan Bundy (5-2) allowed two runs and four hits in 7⅓ innings with a season-high 12 strikeouts and one walk. He fanned four in a row and eight of 11 batters starting with the final out of the second.
Cardinals 12-3, Tigers 2-6: Jeimer Candelario capped off a two-homer day with a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh inning to help visiting Detroit beat St. Louis for a doubleheader split.
Candelario hit a two-run homer in the first game and added a solo shot in the nightcap.
The Cardinals won the opener behind home runs from Yadier Molina, Lane Thomas, Tyler O’Neill, Paul Goldschmidt and Rangel Ravelo.