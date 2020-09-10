MLB roundup: Freeman, Braves rally to beat fading Nationals

Athletics 3, Astros 1: Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth straight start, and Matt Olson hit a two-run homer as host Oakland beat stumbling Houston.

The division-leading A’s (27-15) moved 6½ games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West. Houston (22-23), which won a majors-best 107 games last season and the past three AL West titles, lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Manaea (4-2) struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over seven innings. The lefty has surged since going 0-2 over his initial five outings. He didn’t allow a runner until Josh Reddick doubled leading off the sixth.

Richmond native and former Virginia Tech standout Chad Pinder provided insurance with an RBI single in the seventh as Oakland took four of five in the series.

Royals 11, Indians 1: Kansas City rookie Brady Singer allowed just one hit — a two-out single through an infield shift in the eighth inning — while leading the Royals to a rout of host Cleveland.

Making just his ninth career start, the 24-year-old right-hander was four outs from becoming the 36th rookie to throw a no-hitter when Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges, who came in batting .148, bounced a single through a wide-open right side.