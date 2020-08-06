ATLANTA — Nick Markakis capped his first start of the season with a game-ending home run in the ninth inning that lifted the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.
Days after opting back into the season after stepping away due to coronavirus concerns, Markakis lined the one-out homer off Wilmer Font (0-1) that carried behind the right-field stands.
Markakis was added to the active roster on Wednesday after changing his mind about sitting out the year.
Following the homer, Braves players circled home plate with plenty of distance, waving their hands in the air as Markakis finished his trot.
Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first off Toronto rookie Nate Pearson.
Angels 6, Mariners 1: Shohei Ohtani homered in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher, and Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career as visiting Los Angeles beat Seattle.
Ohtani drove a 1-0 pitch from Seattle starter Taijuan Walker to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon leading off the second inning. It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle.
The Angels shut down Ohtani’s arm for the rest of this truncated season after he strained the flexor pronator mass near the elbow. His recovery from the strain requires him to abstain from throwing for four to six weeks, which covers most of the shortened 2020 season.
Bundy (2-1) has been superb since his offseason arrival from Baltimore via trade. The right-hander has pitched at least six innings in all three of his starts, with 25 strikeouts and two walks in 21ª innings. He lowered his ERA to 2.08.
Phillies 5, Yankees 4: J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, and Hector Neris struck out Aaron Judge in a big spot in the eighth inning as host Philadelphia edged New York. Phillies starter Zach Eflin allowed two unearned runs and four hits, striking out five in four innings in his first start this season. Former UVA standout Phil Gosselin added a two-run double for Philadelphia.
Pirates 6, Twins 5: Kevin Newman’s two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted host Pittsburgh over Minnesota and ended the Pirates’ seven-game losing streak.
The Pirates, who came into the game hitting a National League-worst .186 as a team, won for just the third time in 13 games.
Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run, and Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Twins, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped.
Rockies 6, Giants 4: Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning for host Colorado. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies.
San Francisco’s Mauricio Dubon hit a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh to put the Giants ahead, but reliever Rico Garcia (0-1) couldn’t hold it.
Athletics 6, Rangers 4: Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers’ first win of the season as host Oakland won its sixth straight game. Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly for the A’s. Olson homered for the third time in two games after enduring a 1-for-20 slump.
Indians 13, Reds 0: Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs as Cleveland wiped out visiting Cincinnati. Ramirez hit a solo drive batting from the left side against Luis Castillo in the first inning. He connected again during Cleveland’s 10-run seventh, belting a two-run drive off left-hander Cody Reed. Ramirez also homered from both sides of the plate during a 9-2 victory over Kansas City on July 26. According to STATS, he is the first player in major league history to accomplish the feat twice within his team’s first 15 games of the season.
