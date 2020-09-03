MLB roundup: Phillies complete four-game sweep of Nationals

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep.
The Phillies have won nine of 10 to improve to three games over .500.
The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost six straight and nine of 10 to fall to 12-23.
Trea Turner hit an inside-the-park homer, and Michael Taylor went deep for Washington.
Didi Gregorius sacrificed J.T. Realmuto to third to start the bottom of the 10th inning against former UVA standout Sean Doolittle (0-2). After Jean Segura was intentionally walked, he took second base on defensive indifference. Pinch-hitter Phil Gosselin, another former UVA player, was then intentionally walked to load the bases.
Bohm hit a shallow fly to center field, but Realmuto slid home well ahead of Victor Robles’ throw.
It was Philadelphia’s first four-game sweep against the Nats since May 15-17, 2009, at Washington. The Phillies hadn’t swept a four-game series against the Nationals franchise in Philadelphia since August 9-12, 1991, when they swept the Montreal Expos at Veterans Stadium.
Mets 9, Yankees 7 (10): Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th inning to lift the New York Mets to a come-from-behind win over the visiting Yankees in the final Subway Series game of the season between the teams.
The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played the past six days.
J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.
Alonso game-winner came on the afternoon they honored Hall of Famer and franchise icon Tom Seaver, who died Wednesday.
The scoreboard sported 1969 graphics and highlights of Seaver’s career were aired on the DiamondVision. Footage of mask-wearing fans dropping cards and flowers at the entrance to Citi Field — located at 41 Seaver Way — also aired and Mets players were pictured against a backdrop of Seaver’s 41.
Pirates 6, Cubs 2: First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead host Pittsburgh past Chicago.
Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning for his third home run of the season to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.
Astros 8, Rangers 4: Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run homer, and Michael Brantley added three RBIs to lead Zack Greinke and Houston past visiting Texas.
Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. Greinke, 36, leads the majors with the most career starts among active pitchers with 455, passing the 454 of teammate Justin Verlander (Goochland, ODU).
Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Diaz. Lynn tied a season high by allowing eight hits and a season-high six runs with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second straight loss.