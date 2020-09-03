MLB roundup: Phillies complete four-game sweep of Nationals

The Mets came back from deficits of 4-0 and 7-4 to earn a split of the six-game season series, all of which was played the past six days.

J.D. Davis forced extra innings by homering off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman one pitch after pinch-runner Billy Hamilton was thrown out trying to steal third base. Alonso then hit the second pitch he saw from Albert Abreu (0-1) well into the left-field seats for his first walk-off homer.

Alonso game-winner came on the afternoon they honored Hall of Famer and franchise icon Tom Seaver, who died Wednesday.

The scoreboard sported 1969 graphics and highlights of Seaver’s career were aired on the DiamondVision. Footage of mask-wearing fans dropping cards and flowers at the entrance to Citi Field — located at 41 Seaver Way — also aired and Mets players were pictured against a backdrop of Seaver’s 41.

Pirates 6, Cubs 2: First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead host Pittsburgh past Chicago.