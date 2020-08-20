MLB roundup: Rays sweep Yankees, take over AL East lead

After the game, the Yankees said Paxton is getting an MRI for discomfort in his forearm.

Gleyber Torres injured his left hamstring running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third and left the game. The Yankees said Torres was getting further evaluation.

Astros 10, Rockies 8: Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings as Houston won its eighth straight game by outlasting host Colorado.

Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez (2-4).

Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight.

Kyle Tucker, who homered and tripled twice the night before, had another triple among his two hits and two RBIs in the Astros’ ninth consecutive victory against the Rockies, including the four this week.

White Sox 5, Tigers 0: Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and Chicago beat visiting Detroit to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.