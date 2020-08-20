MLB roundup: Rays sweep Yankees, take over AL East lead

NEW YORK — The Tampa Bay Rays completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a 10-5 victory over New York on Thursday.
Tampa Bay beat the Yankees for the sixth time in seven meetings this season. Tampa Bay previously swept series of three games or more at New York in 2013 and 2014.
Zunino homered to left field off Luis Avilan in the sixth inning to give the Rays an 8-4 lead. His second homer in as many games elicited audible cheers from the Rays dugout in the empty stadium.
One batter earlier, Joey Wendle’s single loudly clanged off the right field wall and scored Manuel Margot, who started the five-run inning with a single off Adam Ottavino (2-2) that just sailed over shortstop Tyler Wade’s glove.
Yandy Díaz padded the lead in the ninth with a two-run homer.
The Yankees’ Gio Urshela hit a two-run homer in the fifth off reliever Diego Castillo (2-0). Luke Voit hit his 10th homer two batters into the game move into a tie for the AL lead with Mike Trout.
James Paxton (1-2) allowed one hit in five innings but ran into trouble in the fifth, when he walked three and threw a wild pitch. Wendle had a two-run double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mike Brosseau to put the Rays ahead 3-2.
After the game, the Yankees said Paxton is getting an MRI for discomfort in his forearm.
Gleyber Torres injured his left hamstring running to first base on an RBI groundout in the third and left the game. The Yankees said Torres was getting further evaluation.
Astros 10, Rockies 8: Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings as Houston won its eighth straight game by outlasting host Colorado.
Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez (2-4).
Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight.
Kyle Tucker, who homered and tripled twice the night before, had another triple among his two hits and two RBIs in the Astros’ ninth consecutive victory against the Rockies, including the four this week.
White Sox 5, Tigers 0: Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and Chicago beat visiting Detroit to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.
Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory. Anderson hit a solo homer off reliever Tyler Alexander to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fourth. The shortstop had eight hits and seven RBIs in the series.
Free-falling Detroit (9-14) dropped its ninth straight.
Blue Jays 3-9, Phillies 2-8: Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning as Toronto rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Philadelphia and sweep a doubleheader in Buffalo, N.Y.
In the first of the seven-inning games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh to give Toronto a 3-2 win.
Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a costly two-out error, one of two by Philadelphia’s infield in the sixth, to set up Tellez’s Game 2 heroics. Philadelphia led 7-0 in the first inning.