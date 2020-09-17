MLB roundup: White Sox clinch first playoff berth in 12 years

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, rallying to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-3 Thursday as Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run rally in the seventh inning.
Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox are assured of no worse than a wild card berth.
Jose Abreu homered and drove in two runs, and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.
Chicago trailed 3-2 in the seventh when Abreu, who leds the major leagues with 51 RBIs, beat out an infield hit on a slow grounder to shortstop to drive in Jarrod Dyson from third base.
Jimenez, who had struck out in his three previous at-bats, followed with a double that doive in pinch-runner Yolmer Sanchez.
Byron Buxton homered twice, giving him seven in his past nine games and 12 this season. Josh Donaldson also went deep for Minnesota, whose lead for home-field advantage in the first round was cut to 1½ games over the New York Yankees.
Rays 3, Orioles 1: Michael Perez doubled and scored during the pivotal seventh inning, and visiting Tampa Bay edged closer to a playoff berth by beating Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.
The AL East-leading Rays would clinch a spot in the expanded postseason with a victory in Game 2.
Baltimore pulled even at 1 in the sixth before the Rays took control against César Valdez (1-1). Pinch hitter Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk and took third when Perez doubled. Yoshi Tsutsugo followed with a soft grounder to the right side that produced a run — even though the infield was drawn in — and Brandon Lowe capped the uprising with a sacrifice fly.
Orioles rookie right-hander Dean Kremer gave up three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. He has surrendered one run in each of his three major league starts.
Giants 6, Mariners 4: Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning as San Francisco sent Seattle to its second home defeat played in the Giants’ ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.
Darin Ruf homered in the second inning to back Giants starter Tyler Anderson, who hurt his own cause when he was ejected in the bottom of the third by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso for emphatically expressing his displeasure with a walk to Kyle Lewis.
Wandy Peralta followed Anderson and threw 49 pitches in a career-high three innings, and Rico Garcia (1-0) worked one inning for his first major league win. Sam Selman finished for his first career save, stranding two runners when Kyle Lewis lined out and Kyle Seager flied out.
Angels 7, Diamondbacks 3: Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer, and Mike Trout drove in two runs in host Los Angeles’ victory over Arizona. David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits apiece for the Angels, who jumped to a 6-0 lead in the third inning and pounded out 14 hits on the way to their ninth win in 14 games. Jared Walsh also extended his Angels franchise record by scoring a run and driving in a run in his ninth consecutive game.
Red Sox 5, Marlins 3: Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven as Boston won at Miami. Rafael Devers sparked the Red Sox offense with a three-run homer. Eovaldi (3-2) didn’t allow a hit until Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double in the fifth. Miguel Rojas singled but Eovaldi struck out Jazz Chisholm and Chad Wallach, then retired Corey Dickerson on a groundout.
NOTES
Series in Seattle moved to San Diego
SEATTLE — The Mariners’ upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area.
Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday, meaning the Padres could clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.
Five Major League Baseball games have now been moved due to wildfires. Forty-five games have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Mets: New York ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm. Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom played catch without pain on Thursday and had “bounced back after yesterday’s scary moment.”
DeGrom exited after a rough two innings that could put a wrinkle in his bid for a third straight NL Cy Young Award. The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the the first time this season, pushing his ERA back over 2.00 at 2.09.
Phillies: Right-hander Jake Arrieta is done for the regular season because of a strained right hamstring. Arrieta (4-4, 5.08 ERA) was injured against the Mets on Tuesday. Manager Joe Girardi said on Thursday that Arrieta could return if the Phillies make the playoffs.