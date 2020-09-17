MLB roundup: White Sox clinch first playoff berth in 12 years

The AL East-leading Rays would clinch a spot in the expanded postseason with a victory in Game 2.

Baltimore pulled even at 1 in the sixth before the Rays took control against César Valdez (1-1). Pinch hitter Randy Arozarena drew a leadoff walk and took third when Perez doubled. Yoshi Tsutsugo followed with a soft grounder to the right side that produced a run — even though the infield was drawn in — and Brandon Lowe capped the uprising with a sacrifice fly.

Orioles rookie right-hander Dean Kremer gave up three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings. He has surrendered one run in each of his three major league starts.

Giants 6, Mariners 4: Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning as San Francisco sent Seattle to its second home defeat played in the Giants’ ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.

Darin Ruf homered in the second inning to back Giants starter Tyler Anderson, who hurt his own cause when he was ejected in the bottom of the third by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso for emphatically expressing his displeasure with a walk to Kyle Lewis.