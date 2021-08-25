Morris stellar in Squirrels' victory

Morris (5-0) allowed five hits and walked two. He struck out five. Joey Marciano finished up with two perfect innings for Richmond (50-48), which entered day in fifth place in the Southwest Division, 10½ games behind division-leading Akron.

Brandon Martorano doubled in Luis Alexander Basabe to give Richmond, which has won six of its past seven, a 1-0 lead in the third inning. The Flying Squirrels added two more runs in the sixth on a double by David Villar before tacking on three more in the seventh on singles by Diego Rincones, Sandro Fabian and Heath Quinn.