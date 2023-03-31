Don’t call it Roush Racing.

Brad Keselowski will correct you if you do. “It’s RFK,” he said quickly when a reporter asked about his team, using the team name that grew familiar to many of us, starting in the late 1980s.

Actually, the official team name has not been simply “Roush” for 16 years. It was renamed Roush Fenway Racing in 2007 when John W. Henry and the Fenway Sports Group became co-owners. Then, before the start of the 2022 season, Keselowski joined the team as a driver and a third member of the team’s ownership.

Since then, it has been Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, doing business as RFK Racing, thank you very much.

Keselowski, 39, comes to Richmond Raceway for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR Cup Series event with the immediate intent to continue improving the two-car Ford team’s performance, restoring its place among the Cup tour’s most successful teams.

Cup Series teams led by Jack Roush have won 138 races. His drivers won back-to-back championships – Matt Kenseth (2003) and Kurt Busch (2004) – and for decades were in contention.

But the team has faded from prominence, winning just one race since 2017. Keselowski’s 12th-place finish in the 2022 standings was the best for any of the team’s drivers since 2014.

Helping a team rebound isn’t a new experience, Keselowski said. His time at RFK “reminds me of when I came to Penske in 2010-2011.”

That would be Roger Penske, whose drivers have won 136 Cup races since he first dipped a toe into NASCAR’s top-level series as an owner in 1972. Keselowski’s first full season with Team Penske was 2010.

The team had been a 1990s powerhouse, with Rusty Wallace winning a stunning 18 of 61 races in 1993-94. But from 2005 through 2010, the team’s annual win total was just one or two.

“Yeah, I’ve lived this movie once before,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski was a key part of the Penske resurgence. Starting in 2011, he won Cup races in 11 straight seasons – at least one race and as many as six. His 2012 Cup Series title was the first ever for a Penske driver.

In all, Keselowski scored 34 of his 35 career Cup victories with Penske.

He said Team Penske was struggling with a technical disadvantage when he came aboard, and his experience there has given him perspective since he became a principal with RFK, which faced a modern-day version of a techno-gap.

“It made me look at what changes to expect immediately and what changes will take time,” he said. “RFK has undergone a digital transformation. We were using the technology of yesterday versus the technology of today.”

The two-car RFK team comes to Richmond Raceway with reason to be hopeful. Keselowski has won twice at the ¾-mile D-shaped track, in 2014 and 2020. Teammate Chris Buescher hasn’t won at Richmond, but in the most recent event there he ran well the entire race and finished an impressive third.

“I love Richmond,” Keselowski said. “The two ends of the track are extremely different. You have to compromise your setup.”

Keselowski was asked if the most difficult part of the track was its second turn, where the track’s banking flattens abruptly as it feeds onto the back stretch.

“Usually Turn 2 will bite you really quickly,” he said, “but I don’t know of any spot that won’t bite you.”

Will those “bites” be more frequent with NASCAR’s new short-track package, which gives the cars less aerodynamic downforce and therefore less grip in the turns?

“I think the cars will be harder to drive,” Keselowski said.

Keselowski said there is no majority owner among RFK’s three ownership partners. He said he looks forward to continuing his career as an owner, “either partially or fully.”

His move as a driver into Cup Series race team ownership is part of a long NASCAR tradition. Historically, the prime example has to be Richard Petty, who was his team’s owner for most of his record-setting driving career.

Two of the more notable current driver-owners are Denny Hamlin and Jimmie Johnson.

Hamlin drives for the Joe Gibbs team while sharing ownership of 23XI, a separate two-car team, with sports icon Michael Jordan. Tyler Reddick’s road-course win last Sunday was the fourth for 23XI just six races into its third season,

Johnson, back in the NASCAR garage after a stint in IndyCar, is co-owner and part-time driver for the Legacy Motorsports Club, which had Petty’s name as part of the brand before this year.

With RFK, Keselowski has become part of a long-established team – and all the advantages and disadvantages that go with an operation that on the one hand is stable, and on the other hand is set in its ways.

Richmond Raceway offers another opportunity for the team and its new co-owner to assist the sport’s longtime observers in realizing it’s a new day for the team. Don’t call it Roush Racing, it’s RFK.