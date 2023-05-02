When their careers are over and their numbers stacked next to each other, Ross Chastain might have more NASCAR Cup Series victories than does Martin Truex Jr.

No doubt the 30-year-old Chastain, a gifted wheelman, wants to add to his present two-win total. No doubt he would like to someday match or surpass Truex, who turns 43 next month and with his win on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway now has earned 32 career Cup Series race trophies.

By the way, shortly after he won at Dover, NASCAR put the icing on that cake with its announcement that Truex has been added to the sanctioning body’s list of its all-time 75 Greatest Drivers. In 1998 NASCAR named its top 50 for its first 50 years. In this 75th season the sanctioning body is in the process of adding 25 more.

Maybe Chastain will accomplish enough to be included when NASCAR expands the list to 100 in 2048. For as long as Truex continues to compete, Chastain would do well to watch and learn.

The Dover 400-miler offered opportunity for Chastain to watch – he finished a pesky second, just a half second behind Truex. And the race offered a lesson Chastain needs to learn: careless, aggressive driving can spoil your race in more ways than one.

I’ll say up front I’m a Chastain fan, or at least a fan of his NASCAR driver persona. He has boldness and car control – sometimes too much of the former and not enough of the latter.

He’s bright and candid with the media. He owns his mistakes. I used to think he was too quick to take the blame. But after the last two or three seasons I just wish he didn’t afford himself so many mea culpa occasions.

Here’s a Chastain bonus. He’s from a watermelon-farming family, which gives him a unique winner’s celebration gesture, busting a melon on the finish-line pavement.

He is innovative – oh, is he ever. So innovative that NASCAR had to write a new rule outlawing the move that propelled him into the 2022 playoffs.

On the final quarter lap of a race at Martinsville Speedway, instead of the conventional brake-then-accelerate cornering method employed every driver on that half-mile track since Red Byron won its first Cup race in 1949, Chastain steered up next to the track wall, floored it and relied on the wall to hold his Chevrolet in as he shot by stunned competitors.

If you saw that move, you’ll remember. If you didn’t see it, find a video. NASCAR celebrates the moment in its TV promos, but a repeat of the “Hail Melon” is forever forbidden.

Chastain’s too-aggressive move at Dover will not be celebrated. It had no redeeming qualities.

On Lap 82 of the 400 to be run, Chastain was carving his way forward through the field. Clearly his Chevy was a contender. Ahead of him, Brennan Poole was running better than usual, battling for position in the Ford he drives for a team that has nowhere near the resources available to Chastain.

Chastain, overcome by impatience or simply not paying attention, ran into Poole’s back bumper, sending Poole’s Ford out of control and into hard contact with Kyle Larson.

Chastain’s Chevy suffered little more than a front-bumper scratch. Poole’s Ford was done. Larson’s team made quick repairs to get his Chevy back on the track, then called him back into the garage for further work. Eventually, Larson rejoined the race, dozens of laps behind.

Larson had zero chance to contend for the win. He did, however, have a chance to influence the race. With about 20 laps remaining, Truex was leading with Chastain second and threatening to pass Truex’s Toyota. They caught Larson to put him another lap down.

Larson politely allowed leader Truex to glide by. But then Larson moved into the line Chastain preferred. Chastain lost ground as it took him much longer to get by Larson, who had not forgotten Chastain’s foolhardy move a couple of hours earlier.

Chastain’s best opportunity to take the lead had evaporated. Even another caution period wasn’t enough to give him another good shot.

For Truex, it was his first win in 55 starts. His last victory had come at Richmond Raceway in September of 2021.

In that Richmond 400-lap race, an event with the noble but ungainly name 2021 Federated Auto Parts Salute to First Responders, Truex overcame a mistake he made at the start.

Truex had qualified second fastest, so he lined up next to pole-sitter Denny Hamlin. As the two came to take the green flag, Truex goosed his throttle a millisecond too early. Or did Hamlin either spin his wheels or purposely balk?

Either way, Truex was inches ahead of the pole-sitter as they breached the starting line. That’s a NASCAR no-no, so Truex had to take a slow roll through the pits and rejoin the field running 37th and last.

Unperturbed – or at least able to get control of his perturbation – Truex drove hard and smart. And, significantly, he didn’t anger anybody else as he advanced. He took the led with 51 laps to go and stayed there, taking the checkered flag with a 1.4-second margin over Hamlin.

See there? That’s how it’s done, Watermelon Man.

