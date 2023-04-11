Martinsville Speedway hasn’t held a dirt-surface stock car race since 1955, and Clay Campbell, president of the half-mile track, is not interested in having another.

“Dirt-track racing is not meant for everybody,” Campbell said this week, “and I’d prefer it not be for here.”

Until recently, to dirt or not to dirt wouldn’t have been on Campbell’s mind at all. In 1970 a few dirt-track races still dotted the Cup Series schedule, but that sling-and-slide style was left behind to become the stuff of nostalgia, a curiosity for the series’ remember-when videos.

That changed in 2021 when the folks at Bristol Motor Speedway decided to cover their paved half mile with dirt for the track’s spring race. Last Sunday, Bristol ran its third spring event on the temporary dirt surface. Christopher Bell, who has had great success racing very different kinds of cars on dirt in other series, won the race.

That 250-lapper was stuttered by too many caution periods (a dozen in addition to the two stage breaks), but it was easily the most entertaining of Bristol’s three dirt races so far. More Cup drivers, many with limited experience on dirt, seemed to get the hang of it – tilt the car into the turn, master the slide to the next straightaway.

The race rekindled the debate about the Bristol experiment. Is it a pointless gimmick, an affront to what the Cup Series has become? Or, is it a true car-control skill test, all too rare in this era?

Some fans have had enough, as have some drivers. Kyle Larson, possibly the best dirt-track racer among Cup regulars, insists Cup cars are not suited for dirt – at Bristol or anywhere else.

Others crave more Cup races on dirt. Both annual Bristol races? Or a visit to an outstanding dirt track like Virginia Motor Speedway on the state’s Middle Peninsula? Or more Bristol-style weekends – dirt packed temporarily on paved tracks already on the Cup schedule.

That’s where the almost-flat Martinsville half mile enters the conversation. And that’s where Campbell starts shaking his head when asked about it as he prepares for this coming Sunday’s NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway. That would be your paved Martinsville Speedway.

“I can’t imagine having dirt on the track, worrying about the surface in addition to everything else that goes into putting on our races,” he said. “All the credit in the world to Bristol … they know what they’re doing. But I’m already pulling my hair out with what we do here.”

Campbell, 62, has been around the race track all his life. His grandfather, H. Clay Earles, was part of the team that built Martinsville Speedway in time to be on the schedule for NASCAR’s first Cup-level season in 1949. It started as a dirt track. Earles had it paved in 1955.

Campbell has photos of himself sitting in the laps of Fred Lorenzen and Richard Petty after they won races there in the 1960s. He had tasks at the track as a youngster and has worked there full time since he graduated from Drewry Mason High School, Class of ’78.

Besides being president of the track, now owned by NASCAR, Campbell is a NASCAR regional vice president with oversight of Darlington Raceway and Richmond Raceway. Though he is steeped in the sport’s tradition, he praised NASCAR’s openness to change.

“It’s great that Bristol did the dirt-track deal,” he said. “It worked. NASCAR is listening to what fans want, what teams want, to new ideas. Changes are taking the sport up a notch.”

He lauded NASCAR brass for initiating new events in venues that could not be more unlike Martinsville’s pastoral spot in Southwest Virginia.

He said NASCAR attracts new fans and new sponsors with the tour’s preseason exhibition race on a quarter-mile track in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and by a first-time street race coming this summer in Chicago.

“That’s the new NASCAR,” he said, “not afraid to make changes.”

He conceded with a chuckle that his grandfather would not have been amenable to such variations – or even tweaks that would be far less ground-shaking.

For example, Martinsville began running 500-lap races in 1956 after the track was paved. Though the number referred to laps, not miles, it linked Martinsville to motorsports classics like the Indianapolis 500, the Southern 500, and later the Daytona 500.

“He wouldn’t hear of cutting back to 400 laps,” Campbell said of his grandfather. “It was not going to happen.”

But times do change. We live in a short attention-span world. Many modern-day fans, not to mention the TV partners that carry the races, prefer the shorter time frame. Last year’s spring 400 took 2:40 to complete – 44 minutes shorter than the fall 500.

To Campbell, more important than the number of laps is what kind of competition will fill those laps. NASCAR introduced its Next Gen car last season – another major change. The car was a success at bigger tracks, but at Martinsville the races devolved into follow-the-leader affairs.

This season, NASCAR concocted an altered aerodynamic package for the cars at short tracks, freeing drivers to race closer together, putting a premium on driver skill.

The package was a success on Richmond Raceway’s ¾-mile track earlier this month. At Martinsville, Campbell said, “subtract another quarter mile and it’s going to work even better. And it looks like we’re going to have warm weather – that’ll make the track slicker.

“That,” he said, “is what makes good racing.”