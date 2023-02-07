When I saw the fire in the cockpit of race driver Ty Gibbs’ Chevrolet last Saturday, my first thought was something I’ve written before: “Fix it. Fix the car.”

Then on Tuesday I heard what NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer had to say about the fire in a Sirius XM radio interview. I’ve known Sawyer for decades – from his days as a short-track driving star in Virginia through his rise through NASCAR’s hierarchy. I’ll take him at his word.

The fix has been made, Sawyer explained, it just wasn’t perfectly applied in the case of Gibbs’ race car.

Good. Sure, I like a dramatic column as well as the next writer, but I have no desire to regard fire in race cars as a current problem.

Last year, cockpit fire became an issue for NASCAR. More than half a dozen times at Cup Series events, flames suddenly erupted and forced drivers to stop and scurry out of their cars.

The problem, we were told, was that rubber wearing off the tires was building up in contact with hot engine and exhaust parts. NASCAR worked to adjust, but the vexing fires persisted to the end of the season.

NASCAR addressed the issue further during its offseason. Surely, many of us felt, cockpit fires of that nature would be eliminated.

So, it was a shock to see yet another such fire in 2023’s very first NASCAR outing, its glamorous made-for-TV preseason Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Saturday evening, rookie Ty Gibbs was practicing for the Sunday race in the venerable stadium. As he circled at speed on the temporary quarter-mile track that rings the space typically occupied by a football field, flames suddenly billowed up in the cockpit – fortunately, on the passenger side.

Gibbs eased to a halt. With remarkable aplomb, he unsnapped his safety belts, climbed from the burning car and strolled away. Wearing the standard fire suit, helmet, gloves, shoes and fire-retardant underwear, Gibbs escaped unseared. Good for him.

Had NASCAR’s attention to its problem been entirely without result? Sawyer, in his usual matter-of-fact way, fielded the question Tuesday in his radio interview.

The Gibbs fire, he said, was a “complete isolated incident from some of the fires that we had in 2022.”

He reminded listeners that NASCAR took the unusual option of running mufflers on the cars for the Clash, making for a different configuration of exhaust elements under the car. On Gibbs’ Chevy, Sawyer said, “the installation wasn’t quite where it needed to be.”

Sawyer said NASCAR “worked closely with the team… got it where it needed to be.”

He noted that the team was able to use the same car after replacing the energy-absorbing door foam and the car’s windshield.

The car, Sawyer said, was “a little bit of an outlier. We got that straight and moved forward.”

One part of the radio interview left me with a question I’ll ask Sawyer when I speak with him next – soon, I hope. The question: what about that door foam?

The television crew told us that foam caught fire. If that’s the case, isn’t there some other kind of material that can be used – something that doesn’t act as fuel for the flames?

Let me be clear. I am confident that Sawyer and all of NASCAR’s top brass are determined to do what is required to keep drivers as safe as possible. By its very nature, auto racing can’t be conducted without some threat of danger, but advances in safety are part of what makes the sport a thriving endeavor, palatable for families who will come to races with their kids.

The most recent NASCAR example of moving forward with driver safety was the need to alter the rigid chassis that was mandated for participating Cup Series teams in 2022. Driver after driver said the stiff car meant they were absorbing more of the impact whenever they crashed.

NASCAR made in-season adjustments in 2022 and engineered further changes to chassis design during the offseason. Officials may need to do more. I don’t doubt they will do more if that’s the case.

Nor do I doubt that NASCAR will do what it takes, for as long as it takes, when it comes to cars catching fire.

Fire is a primary fear of nearly every driver I have interviewed in decades of covering the sport. I’ll bet Sawyer was no exception.

You can dress Sawyer in a coat and tie and put “senior vice president” in front of his name, but that won’t make him forget what it was like to zip up his fire suit and climb into his race car at Langley Speedway, where he won multiple track championships.