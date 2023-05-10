Great race, huh?

OK, OK, we’ll get to the fight. That’s what most of the talk is about this week in NASCAR, but not here. Here it’s the race first, then the fight.

The Cup Series went to Kansas Speedway last Sunday, another of the tour’s 1 1/2-mile ovals. If you’re addicted to social media, you might not have expected much. The cars and the tracks are too cookie-cutter, we’re told, the modern-day drivers too tame, the horsepower-aerodynamics package too inhibiting.

Sunday’s 400-miler just plowed through all that negative anticipation. It was a terrific race. From start to finish there were constant battles for position, including the front spot.

And the finish wasn’t one of those manufactured dramas that result from NASCAR’s green-white-checkered overtime rule. It was 47 laps under green, an extended match between two of the best drivers racing for two of the best teams – Denny Hamlin in a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota chasing Kyle Larson in a Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Hamlin, who started his racing career on Virginia’s short tracks, got the best of it. With 30 laps left he was three-quarters of a second adrift and closing on Larson. More than once Hamlin pulled alongside Larson but was unable to complete the pass.

On the final lap, Hamlin drove to the inside, caught the slightly faltering Larson, tapped Larson’s right rear fender. The contact tilted Larson’s right front into the wall, and though Larson regained control, it was too late. Hamlin scampered under the checkered flag for the win.

Was that fair? That’s a never-ending debate. Late-race scuffles have gone on as long as stock cars have raced on oval tracks. Two come to mind:

David Pearson trundling across the finish line to win the 1976 Daytona 500 after he and Richard Petty crashed each other in the final turn;

Larson and Kyle Busch taking turns bashing each other in the final lap of a race five years ago at Chicagoland Speedway. Larson finished second that day, too.

NASCAR’s playoff system has added an extra factor in determining what is or isn’t fair. Should a driver be willing to beat and bang another driver’s car in order to secure a playoff berth? One regular-season victory is a near guarantee of a such a berth. Two victories amount to a lock.

Coming into the Kansas race, nearly halfway through the 26-event regular season, Larson already was guaranteed a playoff spot with two wins. Hamlin had none.

If you’re Larson under those circumstances, you can’t let Hamlin get close enough to touch your Chevy on the final lap, because if Hamlin needs to touch your Chevy in order to pass you, he’s going to touch your Chevy.

Hamlin may suffer a payback from Larson, should the opportunity arise — a risk worth taking for the playoff near-guarantee.

And, speaking of payback, how about that fight between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson. Was it even actually a fight? It was a one-punch moment – a fightette maybe, or a fightini.

Anyway, the two of them went at it when the race was over. Chastain, who can’t seem to get through a race cleanly, was on his way to his fifth-place finish when he darkened Gragson’s day by crowding him into the wall. Gragson continued, but less efficiently, finishing five laps down, 29th of the 36 starters.

Gragson’s no choirboy himself. Just a year ago in an Xfinity Series race, his deliberate wrecking of another driver triggered a 13-car crash and earned him a fine and points penalty.

On Sunday, Gragson was furious with Chastain, and marched to confront him after the race. Gragson grabbed Chastain’s uniform, detonated a few F-bombs while Chastain told him to back off. When Gragson didn’t back off, Chastain launched a right hook to Gragson’s jaw.

A few burly officials intervened. Gragson didn’t manage so much as a single counterpunch. He said afterward that by confronting Chastain he had just done what other Chastain victims had neglected to do.

NASCAR will assess no penalties for the incident. NASCAR senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer said the sanctioning body will monitor tensions between the two drivers.

Is the occasional scuffle good for NASCAR’s appeal? Probably. It does speak of the passion of its participants. And, just as in the case of the late-race fender banging between Hamlin and Larson, the sport has a long tradition of postrace fisticuffs (or even fisticuff, singular).

Daytona may be the site of the most famous such fight – Cale Yarborough vs. the Allison-brothers tag team of Donnie and Bobby after Cale and Donnie had wrecked each other out of their chance to win the 1979 500.

The next race, this coming Sunday at Darlington Raceway, is billed as the sport’s annual “throwback” race, with cars bearing liveries that evoke teams of the past.

It’s going to be hard, however, to throwback any more accurately than did the Kansas event.

