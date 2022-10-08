NASCAR promises drivers safety changes on new car for 2023

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR says it had a productive test of its new car and promised drivers that solutions to some of their safety concerns should be implemented by next season.

NASCAR’s leadership held a 75-minute meeting ahead of Saturday’s practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It said it expects a new rear clip, rear bumper structure and center section on next year’s Next Gen car. Those parts are too stiff right now and drivers have complained all season they are feeling the force from routine crashes more than before.

Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch are sidelined with concussions suffered in crashes in the Next Gen, and Cody Ware won’t race Sunday because he has a broken foot. It’s the first time in at least two decades that three full time Cup drivers will miss a race.

NASCAR had a slide presentation prepared, but two different drivers likened the session to an episode of “Seinfeld.” Erik Jones described it as an “airing of grievances” while Brad Keselowski said “everybody had a little bit to say, this may be a little bit of a Festivus.”

“It was definitely tense from the driver side. NASCAR did a good job of trying to answer the questions asked, but you can tell there’s frustration,” driver Christopher Bell said. “We got through two slides. I believe that they had a much larger presentation available to us, but we got stuck in open conversation that took up the majority of the time.”

Drivers said NASCAR presented them with data from Wednesday’s crash test and outlined the improvements found in the exercise. One of the main goals of the Next Gen was to cut costs and in doing so, the new car was made to be durable and withstand crashes without being destroyed so that teams need only a seven-car fleet for the 38-race season.

The car has proven to be safer in many areas and drivers believe they will be protected in catastrophic crashes. But the impacts to the rear of the cars have been jarring, and the drivers finally snapped after Bowman’s concussion two weeks ago and went public with their concerns.

“We just want to feel less inside the car. You look from the outside and you watch crashes and it doesn’t look like anything is happening,” Bell said. “But our body seems to be absorbing the majority of the impacts instead of the car absorbing the impacts. We just want the car to help us out where we’re not absorbing as much.”

Kevin Harvick, one of the more vocal veterans about the Next Gen car, was penalized this week for an illegal modification found on his Talladega car. NASCAR has denied the penalty was retribution for his comments.

After qualifying, Harvick said he wasn’t convinced he wasn’t being targeted by NASCAR but vowed not to stay silent.

Asked specifically if he felt safe in the Next Gen, Harvick acknowledged this year’s car carries more risk to the drivers than previous models and that three drivers are sidelined is the proof. Harvick, who was thrust into the Cup Series in 2001 when Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap of the season-opening Daytona 500, indicated NASCAR is at a critical juncture with safety.

“I just don’t want to see it be like 2001,” Harvick said.

Logano on pole: Joey Logano won the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 with a lap of 103.424 mph to earn the top starting spot for the third time this season.

William Byron qualified second and Daniel Suárez third as playoff drivers took the top three spots.