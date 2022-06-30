NBA notes: Beal staying with Wizards; Durant requests trade

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards agreed on a five-year contract that could pay him as much as $251 million.

Beal’s decision came almost immediately after this season’s NBA free agent negotiating window opened Thursday and is a max-value deal.

Beal’s isn’t an extension, but a separate contract since he became a free agent by opting out of a $36.4 million contract for this coming season on Wednesday. He did that with the supermax deal from the Wizards clearly in mind, and the sides wasted no time making that happen.

Either way, between the new deal and the $180 million or so that Beal has earned in his first 10 NBA seasons — all with the Wizards — he’s now cemented a spot as one of the highest-paid players in the history of the league. Beal will make about $43 million this season, get raises of between $3 million and $4 million annually and make around $57 million in the 2026-27 season.

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points while being limited to 40 games last season because of injury. For his career, he’s averaged 22.1 points, including back-to-back seasons exceeding 30 points per game in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Durant requests trade

Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere as he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a source.

The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner. ESPN first reported Durant’s trade request, citing Phoenix and Miami as two of his preferred destinations.

Durant is a 12-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion — those rings coming with Golden State, the team he was with before joining Brooklyn. He has four years and nearly $200 million remaining on his contract, which means that it may take a haul of players, draft picks or possibly both for a team to acquire him.

Durant, 33, has played 14 seasons, not including one year when he sat out while recovering from a torn Achilles. He has averaged 27.2 points in his career — over that span, only LeBron James, at 27.3 points per game, has averaged more. Durant averaged 29.9 points in 55 games last season.

The Nets did pull of a trade Thursday, acquiring forward Royce O’Neale from Utah for a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick. O’Neale averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in five seasons with Utah.

Jokic gets biggest deal in league history

Nikola Jokic went from No. 41 draft pick, to two-time MVP and now the holder of the largest contract in NBA history.

Jokic and the Denver Nuggets agreed to a $264 supermax extension, according to a source. It begins with the 2023-24 season and continues through 2027-28 — when, if Jokic exercises his option for that season, he could make roughly $60 million.

Jokic has won the MVP award in each of the last two seasons after averaging 26.4 points in 2020-21 and 27.1 this past season.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who averaged a career-high 26.8 points last season, also hit the jackpot, agreeing to a four-year max extension worth $214 million.

Brunson joins Knicks

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks agreed to a four-year deal worth roughly $110 million. The news was expected after the Knicks used draft picks to clear the cap space for Brunson, who will serve as the lead guard for a squad that hopes to climb back to relevance.

Brunson, 25, is coming off his best season, when he averaged career-bests in points (16.3), assists (4.8), rebounds (3.9) and minutes (31.9) for Dallas. He led the Mavericks to the Western Conference finals, posting 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Other signings:

Anfernee Simons

, who had a breakout season for injury-plagued Portland last year — taking advantage of his opportunity, and then some — agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to remain with that club.

Lu Dort

, undrafted three years ago and someone who made about $4 million combined in his three seasons with Oklahoma City, will stay with the Thunder for the next five years on a deal worth nearly $88 million.

Detroit moved quickly to retain

Marvin Bagley III

, agreeing to keep him with a three-year, $37 million deal.

P.J. Tucker

agreed to a three-year deal with Philadelphia for three years and $33 million.

Bobby Portis

(four years, $49 million) is returning to Milwaukee, and the Bucks are adding veteran guard Joe Ingles on a one-year deal.

Miami will retain Victor Oladipo on a one-year, $11 million deal and Dewayne Dedmon

on a two-year deal for about $9 million.

Orlando is keeping center Mo Bamba

, who averaged career-bests last season, on a 2-year, $21 million contract.

Hornets’ Bridges facing DV charges

Charlotte forward Miles Bridges was arrested in California on Wednesday on felony domestic violence charges. An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed that Bridges was arrested but did not release details on the charges.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season, is set to become a restricted free agent and could command a max contract in the coming weeks. The 24-year-old averaged career highs with 20.2 points and 7 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Memphis forward-center Jaren Jackson Jr. will be sidelined up to six months after having surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right foot. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft is coming off his best season yet. He was voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive first team after leading the league in total blocks with a franchise-record 177 blocks. He ranked fourth on the Grizzlies with 16.3 points a game in the regular season.

Pistons: Detroit is planning to buy out the contract of guard Kemba Walker, who was acquired last week from New York. Once the buyout agreement is completed, Walker will become an unrestricted free agent. Walker is a four-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 11.6 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season with New York.