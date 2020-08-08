LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — All-Star Ben Simmons needs surgery on his left knee, a big blow for the Philadelphia 76ers and their hopes of making a deep run in this season’s playoffs.
There’s no immediate timeframe for his return.
Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Wednesday in the third quarter because of the injury.
Tests performed since revealed a loose body inside the knee, which led to the decision for surgery.
Losing Simmons is the latest issue for a franchise that has endured many tough breaks recently on the injury front. The 76ers went 47-199 in coach Brett Brown’s first three seasons then improved to 28-54 in 2016-17 and have become one of the Eastern Conference’s top clubs in the three seasons since.
Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season, and his 35.4 minutes per game leads the 76ers. The 76ers have clinched a playoff spot and cannot fall lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference.
Saturday’s games
Nuggets 134, Jazz 132 (2OT): Jamal Murray scored 23 points in his first game of the NBA restart, including the tying and go-ahead baskets, as Denver outlasted Utah.
The Nuggets overcame Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points for Utah.
Murray, playing his first game since March 11 after missing four games with left hamstring tightness, sank a fallaway jumper for a 123-all tie and then beat the shot clock with a go-ahead 3-pointer. He had 12 rebounds and eight assists, just missing a triple-double.
Nikola Jokic scored 10 of his 30 points in the first overtime for Denver, which solidified its hold on third place in the Western Conference playoff standings.
Clippers 122, Trail Blazers 120: Rodney McGruder hit a 3-pointer with 26.5 seconds left as Los Angeles nipped Portland.
Portland had a chance to ensure a play-in for the Western Conference’s final playoff berth and eliminate Sacramento with a win. The Trail Blazers led much of the game, but the NBA’s top-scoring team inside the bubble was outscored 12-5 in the final 96 seconds.
Paul George led the Clippers with 21 points. CJ McCollum topped Portland with 29 points, hitting 6 of 13 3s.
