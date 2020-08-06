LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton scored 33 points each, and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a huge early deficit to get a 130-116 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday to clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Heat led by as many as 23 points in a first half where the team piled up 73 points despite playing without Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic. Miami cooled off after the break and the Bucks took the lead in the third quarter but were down by 6 to start the fourth.
Antetokounmpo sat out about five minutes of the fourth quarter after collecting his fifth foul with 11 minutes to go. Milwaukee trailed by 1 with about five minutes remaining before using a 20-0 run, with three dunks from Antetokounmpo, to make it 130-111 with less than a minute to go and cruise to the victory.
Duncan Robinson had 21 points for the Heat, who lost to Milwaukee for the first time this season after winning the first two meetings.
Suns 114, Pacers 99: The NBA bubble appears to have given the Phoenix Suns new life.
Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Suns continued their improbable run by beating Indiana for their fourth straight win. The Suns have now climbed out of the basement in the West among the teams in Florida, while keeping their postseason hopes alive.
Devin Booker added 20 points and 10 assists, and Cameron Johnson had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Suns pulled away with a 21-0 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth.
Former Virginia star Malcolm Brogdon had 25 points, six assists and six rebounds to lead the Pacers.
Clippers 126, Mavericks 111: Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to help Los Angeles turn back Dallas.
Paul George scored 24 points, and Ivica Zubac added 24 points on 10-for-10 shooting and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who strengthened their hold on the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference standings.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, and Luka Doncic added 29 for Dallas.
Kings 140, Pelicans 125: Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a career-high 35 points to help Sacramento beat New Orleans.
De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 10 assists and Harrison Barnes added 22 points for the Kings, who got their first win in four tries since the restart. The Kings shot 54%.
Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored 24 points for the Pelicans. Williamson made his first eight shots and ended up making 10 of 12 overall in just under 22 minutes.
JJ Redick scored 18 points and Jrue Holiday added 17 for the Pelicans, who shot 57%. the restart.
Both teams are chasing a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. The Kings pulled even with the Pelicans in the standings and are 2½ games behind eighth-place Memphis with four games left. A team needs to be in ninth place and within four games of the eighth-place team to force a playoff.
NOTES
76ers unsure of Simmons’ status
Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons is seeking treatment options on his injured left knee, and the 76ers are unsure the extent of the issue or how many games the All-Star could miss.
Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Wednesday midway through the third quarter because of injury, officially diagnosed as a subluxation of the left patella. A subluxation is a partial and temporary dislocation; the patella is the kneecap.
Such injuries can require a recovery time of several weeks, though the 76ers have yet to announce a timeline.
The 76ers already have clinched a playoff spot and cannot fall below sixth in the East standings.
Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season, and his 35.4 minutes per game leads the 76ers.
Lakers: LeBron James did not play against Houston on Thursday night because of a sore right groin. James sitting out is precautionary as Los Angeles has no pressing need to play their superstar fter clinching the top seed in the Western Conference on Monday with a win over the Utah Jazz.
