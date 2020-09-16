NCAA sets hoops start for Nov. 25, FCS playoffs for April 18-May 15

On Wednesday, the college basketball world received its first concrete guidance on how the 2020-21 season could unfurl.
The NCAA’s Division I Council voted to set Nov. 25 as the target season start date for men’s and women’s hoops, two weeks later than the original start date of Nov. 10.
In another announcement, the NCAA said the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs will be played April 18 through May 15 with a field reduced to 16 from the usual 24.
In basketball, preseason practice will be permitted to begin on Oct. 14. The maximum contest limit will be 27, down from 31. The contest minimum will be 13. No exhibitions or closed scrimmages will be permitted before Nov. 25.
According to an NCAA release, the purpose behind the delay of the season is to have games start when at least 75% of Division I schools have completed in-person instruction “creating a more controlled and less populated campus environment that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 that can occur between student-athletes and the broader student body population.”
Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball, called it “a grand compromise of sorts and a unified approach that focuses on the health and safety of student-athletes competing toward the 2021 Division I basketball championships.”
The new date likely means lots of schedule reshuffling to sort out what will happen with the games previously scheduled before Nov. 25.
Richmond, for instance, was scheduled to play Old Dominion on Nov. 18, and — as part of the Bluegrass Showcase — Hartford on Nov. 13, Detroit Mercy on Nov. 15 and Kentucky on Nov. 23.
“The process of more than 350 teams rearranging their schedules is going to be complex and a bit hectic, but that doesn’t change our goal. We will play as competitive a nonconference schedule as possible in order to prepare ourselves for what will be a demanding Atlantic 10 season,” Richmond men’s basketball coach Chris Mooney said in a statement.
VCU is scheduled to play in the Charleston Classic, which was originally set for Nov. 19, 20 and 22.
Neither school has released it full nonconference slate.
The Rams may see the Charleston Classic move to a different site. According to The Athletic, sources have indicated that ESPN is planning to move its early-season events to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., where the NBA has been running its restart.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday that Orlando will host eight events: the Charleston Classic, Champions Classic, Jimmy V Classic, Wooden Legacy, preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Myrtle Beach Invitational and Diamond Head Classic. All are ESPN events.
“Hopefully, we can be involved in those discussions and be part of any of that stuff, as well as other things that may come about,” VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades said in an interview last week. “Anything that’s going to be a safe environment and take care of our guys’ health and wellness, we are all for. And our administration backs that as well. Everybody knows, VCU, we’ll travel, we’ll be open to all of that.”
At James Madison, Wednesday’s announcement means the first contests at the school’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center will be delayed.
“Rest assured that the facility remains on target for a November opening, and we are still anticipating home competition in that venue this season,” the school said in a statement.
Hoops teams, in the weeks leading up to preseason practice, will get increased training time: 12 hours per week total (eight per week of skill instruction), beginning Sept. 21 and through Oct. 13. That’s an increase from the current eight hours per week, with four hours for skill instruction.
In FCS, under the NCAA’s spring model, teams will be allowed to play up to eight games in the regular season over a span of up to 13 weeks. The last regular-season contest date will be April 17.
Teams will be able to begin on-field practice starting Sept. 21, and the period from then to Dec. 31 can be used like the spring practice period in a typical year, for “fall ball” as the NCAA termed it. Schools will also be allowed to begin preseason practice or their regular season during that time, though if a school opts to have fall ball, it can’t begin either before Jan. 1.
Elsewhere Wednesday, the NCAA’s recruiting dead period was extended again to Jan. 1. The Division I Council also deemed that, starting this year, there will be no athletic activity on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 to allow athletes to participate in civic engagement.
Other fall sports championships are set to move to the spring as well, to be played in March, April or May depending on the sport.
