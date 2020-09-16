NCAA sets hoops start for Nov. 25, FCS playoffs for April 18-May 15

“Hopefully, we can be involved in those discussions and be part of any of that stuff, as well as other things that may come about,” VCU men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades said in an interview last week. “Anything that’s going to be a safe environment and take care of our guys’ health and wellness, we are all for. And our administration backs that as well. Everybody knows, VCU, we’ll travel, we’ll be open to all of that.”

At James Madison, Wednesday’s announcement means the first contests at the school’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center will be delayed.

“Rest assured that the facility remains on target for a November opening, and we are still anticipating home competition in that venue this season,” the school said in a statement.

Hoops teams, in the weeks leading up to preseason practice, will get increased training time: 12 hours per week total (eight per week of skill instruction), beginning Sept. 21 and through Oct. 13. That’s an increase from the current eight hours per week, with four hours for skill instruction.

In FCS, under the NCAA’s spring model, teams will be allowed to play up to eight games in the regular season over a span of up to 13 weeks. The last regular-season contest date will be April 17.