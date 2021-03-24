NCAA women's roundup: A&M lifted to victory at the buzzer

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting No. 2 Texas A&M to an 84-82 victory over seventh-seeded Iowa State in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament on Wednesday.
Nixon scored seven of A&M’s nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies (25-2) into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last 4 points of regulation.
A 3 by Lexi Donarski put the Cyclones up by 2 with two minutes left in overtime, and Nixon tied it with a layup a few seconds later. Ciera Johnson blocked a layup by Ashley Joens with 3 seconds left before Nixon drove into the lane and threw up the game-winner.
The dramatic finish comes after the Aggies narrowly escaped an upset bid by No. 15 seed Troy in the first round. Texas A&M is chasing its second title in the 10th anniversary of its first one.
Joens had 32 points and 18 rebounds for the Cyclones (17-11), who went 16 for 30 from 3-point range. Donarski finished with 18 points.
Louisville 62, Northwestern 53: Kianna Smith scored 16 points as No. 2 seed Louisville advanced to the Sweet 16 by rallying from an early 18-point deficit to beat seventh-seeded Northwestern.
The Cardinals (25-3) got off to a rough start, trailing 25-7 late in the first quarter. Louisville slowly started to chip away on offense and played stellar defense. The deficit was 40-28 midway through the third quarter before the Cardinals scored 17 straight points.
The Wildcats (16-9) closed to 53-50 on Jordan Hamilton’s 3-pointer with 3:26 left. They had a chance to move closer, but Veronica Burton missed two free throws 30 seconds later.
Louisville didn’t miss from the line in the final two minutes as the Cardinals converted nine of 10 free throws to seal the game.
Oregon 57, Georgia 50: Sedona Prince scored 22 points, and Nyara Sabally took over late as sixth-seeixonded Oregon ousted third-seeded Georgia to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.
Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.
Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia (21-7).
Maryland 100, Alabama 64: Angel Reese scored 19 points, leading a wave of scoring off the bench, as No. 2 seed Maryland and its offensive juggernaut overwhelmed No. 7 Alabama.
The Terrapins (27-2) came into the tournament with the nation’s highest-scoring offense and have yet to take their foot off the gas. The Terps are averaging 99 points in their two tournament wins after scoring 91.3 per game in the regular season.
Maryland hit the 100-point mark for the seventh time this season and got 46 points off the bench. Five Maryland players scored in double figures.
Jasmine Walker led Alabama (17-10) with 23 points.
Indiana 70, Belmont 48: Grace Berger scored 17 points, and Indiana used another suffocating defensive effort to beat Belmont, sending the fourth-seeded Hoosiers to the program’s first Sweet 16.
Belmont was the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win a tournament game since 1990, but its chances of becoming the fifth No. 12 seed to advance to the regional semifinals were smothered by the Hoosiers’ defense and the Bruins’ own dismal 3-point shooting through the first three quarters.
Indiana (17-9), which held VCU to 32 points in a first-round win, was just as efficient on offense as four Hoosiers scored in double figures.
Destinee Wells scored 16 points to lead Belmont (21-6).
Arizona 52, BYU 46: Aari McDonald had 17 points with 11 rebounds as third-seeded Arizona bounced BYU (19-6) to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998.
The third-seeded Wildcats (18-5) finally went ahead to stay on a 3-pointer by Sam Thomas with 3:47 left, not long after McDonald’s 3 cut their deficit to 1.
McDonald, the Pac-12 player of the year, sealed it when she stole the ball from Shaylee Gonzales, the co-West Coast Conference player of the year, and drove for a layup with 3 seconds left. That final basket gave Arizona its largest lead of the game.
Missouri State 64, Wright State 39: Elle Ruffridge scored 20 points as fifth-seeded Missouri State routed 13th-seeded Wright State to advance to its second consecutive Sweet 16.
The Lady Bears (23-2) pulled away in the second half when Ruffridge had 17 of her points. Angel Baker and Shamarre Hale each scored 10 for the Raiders (19-8), who were outscored 40-20 after halftime.
Late Tuesday
Connecticut 83, Syracuse 47: Paige Bueckers scored 20 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 19 as top-seeded Connecticut rolled past No. 8 seed Syracuse and into the Sweet 16 for the 27th consecutive year.
Once again the Huskies (26-1) were missing coach Geno Auriemma, who is recovering from COVID-19. Chris Dailey filled in for the Hall of Fame coach, who celebrated his 67th birthday on Tuesday and could potentially rejoin the team this weekend for its next game.
Kamilla Cardoso led Syracuse (15-9) with 12 points.
Stanford 73, Oklahoma State 62: Haley Jones scored 17 points, and Stanford unleashed another barrage of 3-pointers as the tournament’s overall No. 1 seed booked another trip to the Sweet 16 by beating Oklahoma State.