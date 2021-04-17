Nemechek wins Trucks Series race at Richmond Raceway

In 2003, John Hunter Nemechek woke up in his father’s motor home at Richmond Raceway to the sight of a trophy after Joe Nemechek won a rain-shortened race. Fast forward 18 years, and Nemechek claimed his own trophy in the River City.
“It’s really, really neat to be able to come here and win,” Nemechek said. “Being able to come here and win … it’s so cool. And to have Aspen here for her first race, just over two weeks old, it’s really, really neat to bring her home a trophy.”
Nemechek won the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday afternoon, the fourth straight victory for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. It was Nemechek’s second win of the season after leading 114 laps and the first since the birth of his daughter, Aspen.
Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Chandler Smith and Johnny Sauter to round out the top five finishers.
“It’s neat to be able to come out here and beat Kyle, especially in his own equipment,” Nemechek said. “To be able to come out here and do what we did, lead as many laps as we did and dominate the day, definitely is very satisfying to us and our team.”
It was the first truck race in Richmond in front of fans in the grandstands since 2005 after the series returned to the state capital in September 15 years after it last raced on the short track. Last year’s race was without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Busch and Ankrum, last year’s race served as a lesson.
“We came to this race last year and knew we needed to improve a lot,” Ankrum said. “I came to this race with something completely different than what I had last year.”
Busch said the three Kyle Busch Motorsports trucks in the field had their own setups. That worked as the team placed all three n the top five with Chandler Smith taking fourth.
“Last year, I wouldn’t say that we were all that spectacular here — I feel like we struggled a little bit,” Busch said. “I think everybody [at Kyle Busch Motorosports] had their own ideas of how to improve and what to do to improve.”
Grant Efinger, who won the last truck race at Richmond Raceway, took the lead on the third lap and led the rest of the first 70 laps, winning the first stage.
Though Efinger controlled the first stage, Busch and Nemechek moved through the field and into the top five by the end of the stage.
Busch started 12th and was in second by Lap 45, while his teammate, Nemechek, was third by Lap 55 after starting 18th.
After the end-of-stage pit stops, Busch took the lead, but a caution was thrown moments later.
Tate Fogelman made contact with Hailie Deegan, sending his Chevrolet into the wall between the third and fourth turns on Lap 83. The incident caused the race’s first caution, and it ended Fogelman’s day on the track.
Nemechek took the lead from Busch on Lap 99, but right after he did, another caution was thrown. Jennifer Jo Cobb spun in Turn 3, forcing the yellow, but she stayed on the track.
On the restart, Nemechek stayed in front, but Busch fell to fourth after being passed by Ben Rhodes and Austin Hill.
Nemechek claimed the second stage for his sixth stage win of the season.
The third stage was littered with cautions as eight came out in the final 110 laps.
“It doesn’t really do anything to you as long as you’re not in it,” Busch said of the frequent cautions. “There’s definitely a little bit of … ‘come on boys, let’s get it together. Let’s go race again.’”
Nemechek successfully defended his spot in the front on two restarts early in the final stage before another caution was thrown after Cobb spun around on the backstretch right after the second restart.
After a restart with 30 laps to go, Smith led as Nemechek used the outside lane to move from fourth to second. Busch followed him into third.
Nemechek reclaimed the lead with 15 laps left, and Busch stayed with him, sitting in second. Nemechek fended off a last-lap pass attempt from Busch to claim the checkered flag.
Results
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 250 laps, 59 points
2. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 250, 0
3. (30) Tyler Ankrum, Chevy, 250, 34
4. (23) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 250, 34
5. (19) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 250, 32
6. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 250, 37
7. (1) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 250, 45
8. (3) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 250, 48
9. (40) Sam Mayer, Chevy, 250, 0
10. (2) Austin Hill, Toyota, 250, 40
11. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevy, 250, 26
12. (13) Carson Hocevar, Chevy, 250, 30
13. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 250, 25
14. (6) Zane Smith, Chevy, 250, 28
15. (29) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 250, 26
16. (25) Spencer Davis, Ford, 250, 21
17. (14) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 250, 20
18. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 250, 19
19. (10) A. Wayne Self, Chevy, 250, 18
20. (28) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 250, 17
21. (34) Timmy Hill, Chevy, 250, 0
22. (27) Timothy Peters, Chevy, 250, 15
23. (5) Raphael Lessard, Chevy, 249, 22
24. (11) Tanner Gray, Ford, 249, 13
25. (31) Dawson Cram, Chevy, 248, 12
26. (36) Jett Noland, Chevy, 247, 11
27. (26) Spencer Boyd, Chevy, 247, 10
28. (15) Chase Purdy, Chevy, 245, 9
29. (39) Ryan Reed, Chevy, 245, 8
30. (32) Keith McGee, Chevy, 244, 7
31. (21) Cory Roper, Ford, 243, 6
32. (38) Norm Benning, Chevy, 240, 5
33. (37) Josh Reaume, Toyota, 240, 4
34. (35) Howie DiSavino III, Chevy, 221, 3
35. (22) a-Kris Wright, Chevy, 212, 2
36. (20) a-Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevy, 195, 1
37. (17) h-Brett Moffitt, Chevy, 186, 1
38. (33) g- Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevy, 168, 1
39. (24) a-Tate Fogleman, Chevy, 82, 1
40. (16) r-Ryan Truex, Chevy, 44, 1
Reason out: a-accident; g-garage, h-handling; r-rear gear
Race Statistics
Winner’s Average Speed: 77.075 mph. Time: 2 hours, 25 minutes, 58 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.307 seconds. Cautions: 11 for 79 laps. Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B.Rhodes 0-2; G.Enfinger 3-73; K.Busch 74-99; J.Nemechek 100-144; B.Rhodes 145; J.Nemechek 146-197; B.Rhodes 198; M.Crafton 199-209; C.Smith 210-233; J.Nemechek 234-250
Wins: J.Nemechek, 2; B.Rhodes, 2
Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Nemechek, 270; 2. B.Rhodes, 250; 3. S.Creed, 216; 4. A.Hill, 196; 5. M.Crafton, 190; 6. S.Friesen, 183; 7. G.Enfinger, 179; 8. Z.Smith, 165; 9. T.Gilliland, 164; 10. J.Sauter, 141; 11. C.Hocevar, 139; 12. C.Smith, 129; 13. A.Self, 129; 14. R.Lessard, 121; 15. B.Moffitt, 102; 16. T.Gray, 100.