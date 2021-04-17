Nemechek wins Trucks Series race at Richmond Raceway

In 2003, John Hunter Nemechek woke up in his father’s motor home at Richmond Raceway to the sight of a trophy after Joe Nemechek won a rain-shortened race. Fast forward 18 years, and Nemechek claimed his own trophy in the River City.

“It’s really, really neat to be able to come here and win,” Nemechek said. “Being able to come here and win … it’s so cool. And to have Aspen here for her first race, just over two weeks old, it’s really, really neat to bring her home a trophy.”

Nemechek won the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday afternoon, the fourth straight victory for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. It was Nemechek’s second win of the season after leading 114 laps and the first since the birth of his daughter, Aspen.

Kyle Busch finished second, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Chandler Smith and Johnny Sauter to round out the top five finishers.

“It’s neat to be able to come out here and beat Kyle, especially in his own equipment,” Nemechek said. “To be able to come out here and do what we did, lead as many laps as we did and dominate the day, definitely is very satisfying to us and our team.”