New Kent bows to Rustburg in Class 3 state softball final

“It’s heartbreaking to get this far and be this close, but that’s why you play the game,” New Kent coach Maria Bates said.

In the first two innings, Bigham limited the Trojans, who got on base only via a walk and a pitch that hit shortstop Haley Baker. She gave up a few more walks as the game progressed, but New Kent continuously struck out swinging.

“Her riseball is kind of her key pitch,” Bates said. “We got base runners on every inning, we just couldn’t move them around. She’s a phenomenal pitcher, I’ll give her that.”

At the bottom of each inning, though, Ellis was pitching equally well. She used a cloth to dry her hands after the third-inning rain delay, and brushed her hand through the dirt to improve her grip on the ball. After walking the first batter of the inning, she struck out the next three swinging.

“She really changed this program,” Bates said of Ellis. “She was lights out, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Rustburg started to make a bit of contact in the fifth inning, including a pop fly to left field that New Kent’s Norah Murray caught and another to deep center field that Mueller grabbed.