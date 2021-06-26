New Kent bows to Rustburg in Class 3 state softball final

NEW KENT — With one out in the seventh inning in a scoreless game, Rustburg (Campbell County) began to make contact.
The push started when the Red Devils’ Emily Coates popped a sailing shot toward Addi Rowe. But the right fielder couldn’t catch it and Coates advanced to first.
Coates later stole second, and Maggie Mayhem’s bunt moved her to third. Then Carly Hudnall sent Coates home with a shot to center field. Center fielder McKenna Mueller scooped it up, but the throw home didn’t arrive before Coates scored the game-winning run.
Against Rustburg on Saturday afternoon, New Kent fell 1-0 in the Class 3 state final. New Kent ace Gracie Ellis entered the game with 140 strikeouts, 0.56 ERA, a perfect game against Lafayette and a one-hitter in the Trojans’ 7-0 state semifinal win. But in a pitchers’ showdown between Ellis, who has committed to Randolph-Macon, and Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham, pledged to Virginia, the latter’s team prevailed.
Though Bigham threw the fastest pitches the Trojans had seen, according to New Kent coach Maria Bates, they consistently put runners on base but struggled to score them.
New Kent didn’t take advantage of mistakes that Bigham or the Red Devils made, Bates added, and despite an impressive final performance for Ellis, the Trojans fell.
“It’s heartbreaking to get this far and be this close, but that’s why you play the game,” New Kent coach Maria Bates said.
In the first two innings, Bigham limited the Trojans, who got on base only via a walk and a pitch that hit shortstop Haley Baker. She gave up a few more walks as the game progressed, but New Kent continuously struck out swinging.
“Her riseball is kind of her key pitch,” Bates said. “We got base runners on every inning, we just couldn’t move them around. She’s a phenomenal pitcher, I’ll give her that.”
At the bottom of each inning, though, Ellis was pitching equally well. She used a cloth to dry her hands after the third-inning rain delay, and brushed her hand through the dirt to improve her grip on the ball. After walking the first batter of the inning, she struck out the next three swinging.
“She really changed this program,” Bates said of Ellis. “She was lights out, I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Rustburg started to make a bit of contact in the fifth inning, including a pop fly to left field that New Kent’s Norah Murray caught and another to deep center field that Mueller grabbed.
But on offense, even after the third-inning rain delay halted Rustburg’s momentum, New Kent couldn’t get going. Baker got hit by another pitch at the bottom of the third, but Murray’s ensuing bunt was easily fielded by the Rustburg player at first. Catcher Jessica Taggart popped one to the edge of the infield dirt, but Rustburg’s outfielder made a sliding play to secure the catch and the double play that ended the inning.
After Taggart and Mueller struck out swinging in the sixth inning, Ellis worked into a full count before smashing a foul ball just beyond third base. Then she got minimal contact on another two fouls before striking out, and Red Devils fans cheered.
But after Rustburg’s game-winning seventh-inning run, Ellis struck out a batter and caught a pop fly for the third out, ending the inning with the bases loaded.
The final chance for New Kent to force extra innings was telling of their Saturday afternoon performance — one batter struck out swinging, Rowe got on base with a single to right field but was stranded when the next two batters struck out.
“We knew this going in: It was going to be down to the wire, it was going to be a pitchers’ duel, and it was,” Bates said. “We just came up a little bit short today.”