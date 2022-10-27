NFL notes: Bengals' Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, according to an ESPN report.

Chase has been bothered by the hip for several weeks. It’s possible he could wind up on injured reserve, which would knock him out for a minimum of four weeks. Chase was initially bothered by the hip in Cincinnati’s Oct. 16 game at New Orleans. He played in last week’s win against Atlanta, finishing with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

On Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said only that Chase was dealing with a hip issue and his status was day to day.

The loss of Chase for any period would be a blow for the defending AFC champions, who have won four of five following an 0-2 start. In his second season, the 22-year-old Chase has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six TDs. As a rookie, Chase had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 19 scores.

Packers receiver Lazard expects to sit vs. Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay receiver Allen Lazard says his shoulder injury probably will prevent him from playing Sunday night at Buffalo.

Lazard hurt his shoulder in the Packers’ loss at Washington on Sunday. Lazard didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. He said he didn’t believe the shoulder would be a long-term issue.

Lazard has 26 catches and leads the Packers in yards receiving (340) and touchdown receptions (four) despite missing the season-opener with an ankle injury. His potential unavailability provides additional complications for Green Bay’s underperforming receiving group as the Packers (3-4) try to snap a three-game skid.

Giants trade wideout Toney to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney for a pair of picks in next year’s draft.

The Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Toney, the Giants’ first-round pick last season, only has two catches for zero yards this season in part because of a right hamstring injury he sustained in training camp. He tweaked the injury in Week 2 against Carolina, then hurt his left hamstring in practice earlier this month.

Toney has only appeared in 12 of a possible 24 games because of injuries and a bout with COVID-19. He has 41 catches for 420 yards, including a game against Dallas last year in which he caught 10 passes for 189 yards.