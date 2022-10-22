NFL notes: Broncos' Wilson out; Rypien to start

DENVER — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday’s game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start.

Wilson, a former Collegiate standout, pulled a hamstring during Monday night’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. That injury came nine days after he received an injection to relieve pain in a muscle near his throwing shoulder. The only games Wilson has missed as a pro came during his final season in Seattle last year when he sat out three games with a broken finger.

This will mark Rypien’s second career start. His other one also was against the Jets, a 37-28 Denver win at the Meadowlands on Oct. 1, 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times.

Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Rypien’s backup when the Broncos (2-4) try to snap a three-game skid and end a three-game win streak for the Jets (4-2), who have already matched last year’s win total.

Wilson, who was acquired from Seattle for a package of players and picks and signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension, and new coach Nathaniel Hackett are off to a tough start together in Denver. Hackett’s offense ranks last in the league in scoring and Wilson has thrown just five touchdown passes and been sacked 20 times.

Ravens: Baltimore placed running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve and activated running back Gus Edwards. Dobbins is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery Friday. Edwards hasn’t played since suffering a torn ACL in the preseason last year.

Packers: Green Bay placed wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman Jake Hanson on injured reserve while activating receiver Sammy Watkins.

Cobb and Hanson must miss at least four games. Cobb suffered a high ankle sprain and Hanson hurt his biceps in last Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets. Watkins is questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington. Watkins has missed four games with a hamstring issue.