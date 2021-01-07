NFL notes: Browns' facilities remain closed

Browns’ facilities remain closed
CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield hasn’t thrown a football in four days. The Browns haven’t practiced this week.
Cleveland’s return to the NFL playoffs feels cursed.
For the second straight day, the team’s headquarters and training facility stayed closed due to a COVID-19 flare-up that has knocked coach Kevin Stefanski out of Sunday night’s game in Pittsburgh and wreaked havoc on the Browns’ preparations. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will coach the Browns in Stefanski’s absence.
There seemed to be a possibility the first-round game could be moved back after Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, told NFL Network “there was some spread from one individual to another” among the Browns.
However, a league spokesman said Thursday there “is no change to the status of the game” at Heinz Field.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrision became the latest player to test positive and will have to sit out Sunday. Harrison joins Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio, cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, linebacker Malcolm Smith, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and tight end Harrison Bryant.
On Wednesday, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was activated from the list and safety Andrew Sendejo came off Thursday.
Bills’ Diggs, Beasley questionable
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The playing status of the Bills’ two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo’s first-round playoff game against Indianapolis on Saturday.
Both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday.
For Beasley, who has missed one game, it marked the first time he’s practiced since hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28. Diggs, meantime, returned after not practicing Wednesday because of an injury to his oblique muscle.
Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards. Beasley finished second on the team with 82 catches and 967 yards, both career highs, while scoring four touchdowns.
Rams activate Whitworth from IR
The Los Angeles Rams will get a boost for their offensive line in Saturday’s playoff game at Seattle after activating tackle Andrew Whitworth from injured reserve.
The 39-year-old Whitworth, a four-time Pro Bowler, suffered a torn MCL in his right knee in Week 10.
The Rams also listed quarterback Jared Goff as questionable for Saturday after he got in a limited practice Thursday. Goff missed the final game of the regular season with a thumb injury. If Goff can’t go, John Wolford will start against the Seahawks.
