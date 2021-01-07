NFL notes: Browns' facilities remain closed

On Wednesday, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson was activated from the list and safety Andrew Sendejo came off Thursday.

Bills’ Diggs, Beasley questionable

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The playing status of the Bills’ two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo’s first-round playoff game against Indianapolis on Saturday.

Both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday.

For Beasley, who has missed one game, it marked the first time he’s practiced since hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28. Diggs, meantime, returned after not practicing Wednesday because of an injury to his oblique muscle.

Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards. Beasley finished second on the team with 82 catches and 967 yards, both career highs, while scoring four touchdowns.

Rams activate Whitworth from IR