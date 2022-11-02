NFL notes: Chargers' Allen has setback with hamstring, unlikely to play Sunday

Chargers’ Allen has setback with hamstring

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Chargers likely will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen on Sunday when they play at Atlanta because of a continuing hamstring injury.

The five-time Pro Bowler did not practice Wednesday after tweaking his ailing hamstring while rehabbing during the team’s week off. Allen was injured in the second quarter of the Chargers’ season opener. He missed the next five games before coming back against Seattle in Week 7.

After playing in the first half, Allen didn’t return. He and coach Brandon Staley said Allen remained on the sideline as a precaution and didn’t suffer a setback against the Seahawks.

Allen’s absence comes as the Chargers are dealing with significant injuries throughout their roster and particularly at wide receiver. Mike Williams is expected to miss at least four weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Seahawks, and Josh Palmer, who has been in concussion protocol, has been cleared but it is too early to know about his availability for Sunday.

QB Hurts, Eagles eye 8-0 start at Texans

HOUSTON — Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium.

As a child he dreamed of playing at the stadium Houston calls home. On Thursday night he’ll finally get that chance when he leads undefeated Philadelphia (7-0) against the lowly Texans (1-5-1).

“I never had the opportunity to go play in Reliant as a kid, now known as NRG,” he said. “I spent a lot of time in the Houston Texans facility, my godfather being on staff as a child, and I have a lot of memories at that place, so it’ll be exciting.”

Hurts and the Eagles look to improve to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The 24-year-old Hurts has been great for Philadelphia, winning 19 consecutive regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL.

He threw a career-high four touchdown passes last week to lead the Eagles to a 35-13 win over Pittsburgh and his 300.3 yards of offense a game leads all NFC quarterbacks.

Hurts has taken a big jump this season and has 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions a year after finishing with 16 TDs and nine picks. It’s an improvement that Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen expected to see this year.

“I had no doubt about it,” he said. “The way he has been playing, the way he goes about his process and his business, it’s tremendous. The guys feed off it. You see it on the practice field, you see it in the meeting rooms, and to carry it over every Sunday and being consistent, that’s what you want in a quarterback, and he’s doing that now.”

The Texans are coming off a loss to Tennessee in which they coughed up 314 rushing yards, including 219 to Derrick Henry.

Houston is allowing an NFL-worst 186 yards rushing per game, 30 yards more than 31st-ranked Chicago.

GM: Watson to start when suspension ends

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game suspension ends, general manager Andrew Berry said.

Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions. He can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans, which would be his first regular-season appearance in 700 days. Watson sat out the 2021 while his legal issues festered.

Jacoby Brissett has played well while filling in for Watson, and is coming off a strong performance in a 32-13 win Monday night over Cincinnati.

Falcons: Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice after missing four games following knee surgery. The Falcons designated Patterson to return from injured reserve, opening the 21-day window where he can practice before joining the active roster. If he has a good week of practice, Patterson could return as soon as Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.