The Dallas Cowboys acquired five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a fifth-round draft pick Tuesday.

The addition of the five-time Pro Bowler came on the same day Dallas brought back safety Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch as the Cowboys try to further bolster a defense that carried the club at times during a second consecutive playoff season in 2022.

The Cowboys will give the Colts a compensatory fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

It will be the third team in three seasons for Gilmore, the 2019 AP NFL defensive player of the year when he was with New England. Gilmore, 32, played 16 games for the Colts last season, finishing with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a four-year Pro Bowl run ended.

The trade pairs Gilmore with 2021 NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs, who had 11 of his 17 career picks that season. Diggs dropped off to three interceptions last year.

Wilson and the Cowboys agreed to a $24 million, three-year deal, and Vander Esch is returning for $11 million over two years.

Giants acquire Waller

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants for a 2023 third-round draft pick.

Waller, who made the Pro Bowl in 2020, gives Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a major playmaker and an upgrade at tight end. Last year’s starter, Daniel Bellinger, caught 30 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Waller, 30, twice has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, in 2019 and 2020, before injuries cut into his production the past two seasons. In 2022, Waller caught 28 passes for 388 yards and three TDs, missing eight games because of a hamstring injury.

New York also agreed to four-year, $40 million contract with former Indianapolis linebacker Bobby Okereke. Okereke had a career-high 151 tackles with six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season.

Eagles keep Bradberry, agree with Penny

Cornerback James Bradberry, a second-team All-Pro, agreed to a three-year, $38 million contract to remain with Philadelphia.

The Eagles also agreed to a contract with former Seattle running back Rashaad Penny.

Bradberry played a key role in the secondary for the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense. A former first-round pick by Seattle, Penny has been slowed by injuries throughout his career. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken fibula. He tore his ACL in 2019 and played just three games in 2020.

Penny’s most productive season was 2021, when he ran for a career-best 749 yards with six touchdowns and led the NFL with an average of 6.3 yards per carry. Penny’s career average is 5.7 yards per carry.

Hargrave to 49ers

San Francisco made a big addition to its stellar defense, agreeing to a four-year, $84 million contract with star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

The deal with Hargrave gives the Niners a top interior pass rusher to team with AP defensive player of the year Nick Bosa on the edge.

Hargrave, 30, had a career-high 11 sacks and helped Philadelphia beat San Francisco in the NFC title game and reach the Super Bowl.

The Niners also signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal and Jake Brendel, last year’s starting center, to a four-year deal.

Lazard joins Jets

NEW YORK — As the world continues to wait on Aaron Rodgers, the Jets added one of his friends to the roster.

New York agreed on a four-year, $44 million deal with former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, who had recorded 60 receptions for 788 yards and six touchdowns last season. ESPN is reporting the Jets are also targeting another former Green Bay wideout, Randall Cobb, who is one of Rodgers’ best friends.

The Jets are still awaiting Rodgers’ decision regarding his future as he could retire, accept a trade to the Jets or return to the Packers — although that seems less likely.

Raiders snag Meyers

Las Vegas and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Meyers, a former N.C. State standout, spent his first four seasons with New England. He has averaged 70 catches and 800 yards receiving the past three seasons. Meyers reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was previously New England’s offensive coordinator.

Meyers was involved in one of the worst gaffes in NFL history when he attempted an unnecessary lateral across the field to quarterback Mac Jones on the final play of a tie game that was headed to overtime last season. Chandler Jones snatched the ball in the air and raced for a touchdown to give the Raiders a win over the Patriots.

Ekeler leaving L.A.?

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been given permission to seek a trade after both sides could not agree on a contract extension.

Ekeler, who has scored an NFL-high 38 touchdowns the past two seasons, is entering the final season of a four-year, $24.5 million extension. He is scheduled to earn $6.25 million in 2023.

He led the league with 18 TDs last season and became the fifth running back in league history with at least 100 receptions. His 107 catches were tied for second most by a running back in a season. Ekeler also rushed for 915 yards, including a pair of 100-yard games.

Colts to cut Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts acquired Matt Ryan last March thinking he would help them make a postseason run, maybe even win a Super Bowl.

Now the two sides are now splitting up — and Ryan’s long career could be over.

Indianapolis plans to release the quarterback Wednesday. By releasing the 37-year-old Ryan, the Colts will save about $17.2 million in salary cap space next season.

Indy holds the No. 4 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft and most analysts expect it to select one of four quarterbacks — Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

Ryan, the 2016 MVP with Atlanta, struggled with the Colts last year, getting benched twice and finishing with the league’s second-most giveaways. Ryan ranks fifth all time in completions (5,551), seventh in yards passing (62,792) and ninth in touchdown passes (381).

Commanders can coach

Washington fired offensive line coach John Matsko in the latest shakeup for Ron Rivera’s staff since bringing in Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Matsko, 72, worked under Rivera the past three seasons in Washington and all nine years Rivera coached in Carolina. It is not clear who Matsko’s replacement will be.

The Commanders also released running back J.D. McKissic, who was limited to eight games last year because of a neck injury.

Dolphins: Miami is bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., agreeing on two-year contracts for both players. Mostert led Miami in yards rushing (891) and carries (181), both of which were career highs. Wilson joined Miami at the trade deadline and finished with 392 yards on 84 carries in eight games with the Dolphins.

Steelers: Pittsburgh agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. Peterson will replaces Cam Sutton, who is signing with Detroit. A three-time All-Pro, the 33-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with Arizona and past two in Minnesota. He had five interceptions for the Vikings last season.

Falcons: Atlanta agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract with former Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates. Bates started 79 games in five seasons with the Bengals. Bates had 14 interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered two. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2020. The Falcons also announced Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom signed a five-year contract extension worth $105 million that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid guard.Lindstrom’s average of $21 million per season surpasses Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson’s $20.2 million annual average.

Chargers: Eric Kendricks agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers, giving the team a veteran inside linebacker on a unit that has struggled the past couple seasons. Kendricks, 31, spent his first eight seasons with Minnesota. He was 14th in the league this past season with 137 total tackles. Los Angeles also retained offensive tackle Trey Pipkins on a three-year deal. He started 15 games last season.

Texans: Houston traded a sixth-round draft pick to Tampa Bay for guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick. Mason started 18 games for the Buccaneers at right guard last season after spending his first seven years in New England.

Seahawks: Seattle agreed to a two-year deal with defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who is reuniting with the team he spent the first five seasons with after being drafted in the second round in 2016. Last season with Green Bay, Reed, 30, had a career-high 52 tackles while starting 14 of 17 games last season.

Panthers: Carolina found a stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with Andy Dalton. The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the draft and are almost certain to use it on a quarterback. So while Dalton could open the season as the starter if the rookie isn’t quite ready to play, eventually he is expected to be relegated to the role of mentor and backup quarterback.