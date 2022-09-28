NFL notes: Dolphins take 3-0 record to Cincy to face resurgent Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Miami Dolphins outlasted the Buffalo Bills last week to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018.

The early going for the Cincinnati Bengals has been surprising, too, but in a different way. The defending AFC champions lost their first two games before rediscovering their 2021 chemistry and beating the New York Jets 27-12 on Sunday.

The Dolphins snuck out of last week’s hyped showdown with a 21-19 win over the Bills thanks to some clock mismanagement at the end. Buffalo ran out of time trailing by two points and trying to get in position for a potential game-winning field goal.

The Dolphins and Bengals won’t have long to ponder the nature of their important wins. They have to come right back and play each other in Cincinnati on “Thursday Night Football.”

“It’s something that every player I think in the NFL looks forward to because those are the games that everyone’s watching, and we’re well aware of that,” Miami linebacker Duke Riley said. “So I think it’s going to be a great game, AFC matchup. And it’s going to be a fun one.”

The short week didn’t come at a good time for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has a sore back and ankle that has limited him in practice. He also took a big hit in last week’s game that left him temporarily woozy, but he returned to the game.

Tagovailoa is listed as questionable for Thursday. If he can’t go, backup Teddy Bridgewater will play.

“I’ve been up here getting treatment, doing everything I can to get as close to 100% as possible,” Tagovailoa said Tuesday.

The 24-year-old former Alabama star has been sharp, completing 71% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes through three games. That’s half his total from 13 games last season. His 925 passing yards are second in the NFL this season to the Bills’ Josh Allen.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said there’s no ideal way to prepare for another game in three days.

“Our team very much understands that Thursday night games do great things for the league in terms of fans are able to see a Thursday night game and all the revenue that it brings, but it’s a challenge nonetheless,” McDaniel said. “And there’s no perfect formula. You got to sleep, you got to eat right, honestly, you’ve got to rest. But the bottom line is, both teams are on short weeks. It’s out of the norm. You only do it once a year, so you’re not going to be used to it.”

Chargers’ Bosa on IR

COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on injured reserve with a torn groin. He will undergo surgery and the team is hopeful Bosa can return at some point later in the season.

Bosa was hurt during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 38-10 loss to Jacksonville. Bosa, who is in his seventh season, was expected to team up with Khalil Mack to form one of the top pass rushing duos in the league. In the first two games, things had gone according to plan as they combined for 5½ sacks, 20 quarterback pressures and 13 hurries.

Chris Rumph II is expected to start in Bosa’s place Sunday at Houston.

Bosa is the third player this week to go on injured reserve. Wide receiver Jalen Guyton (knee) and offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps) were lost for the season with injuries against the Jaguars.

Jets’ Wilson to return

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets at Pittsburgh on Sunday, six weeks after having knee surgery.

Joe Flacco started the first three games of the season, during which the Jets went 1-2 — including a stunning victory at Cleveland two weeks ago when they rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final 1:55.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise in the preseason opener against Philadelphia on Aug. 12 and needed arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He was initially expected to miss two to four weeks, but the Jets insisted they wouldn’t rush Wilson back to the field.

The 23-year-old Wilson, in his second season, is the focal point of a franchise looking to end an 11-year playoff drought — the NFL’s longest active skid. After a rookie season that was marked by early struggles, a sprained PCL that sidelined him four games and a solid finish when he returned, Wilson is being counted on to take a leap in his progress.

Panthers: Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, Carolina’s star running back is dealing with another injury.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey’s quadriceps injury is something that “popped up” after the team’s 22-14 win over New Orleans on Sunday. The team will have more information about McCaffrey’s status for Sunday’s game against Arizona on Thursday.

McCaffrey was hoping for an injury-free season after missing 23 of 33 games the previous two seasons with various injuries. He is tied for fifth in the league in rushing with 243 yards.

Bills: Buffalo reinforced its injury-thinned secondary by signing veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad. Rhodes, an All-Pro in played the past two years with Indianapolis. He had three interceptions in 29 starts with the Colts and was not re-signed after his contract expired in March. The 32-year-old Rhodes was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft by Minnesota, and spent his first seven seasons with the Vikings.

Chiefs-Buccaneers: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is the backup option if Kansas City and Tampa Bay need to move their Sunday night game out of Florida because of damage from Hurricane Ian. U.S. Bank Stadium would be available as the Vikings will be playing New Orleans in London.