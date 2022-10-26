NFL notes: Eagles acquire DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday for a fourth-round draft pick.

Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the NFL’s last undefeated team and have one of the league’s best defenses. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Quinn, 32, is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s Bears franchise record with 18½ sacks last year in a resurgent season.

The Eagles are holding opponents to 297.8 yards per game, fourth in the NFL. They’re fifth against the pass at 188 yards and rank second in interceptions with nine. They’re tied for 10th is sacks with 17. That’s an area where Quinn, who has 102 sacks in 12 seasons with the Rams, Miami, Dallas and Chicago, could help.

Broncos’ Wilson says

he’s ‘ready to roll’

HARROW, England — Denver quarterback Russell Wilson proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against Jacksonville in London on Sunday.

Wilson was limited in practice, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” said Wilson, a former Collegiate standout. “I’m super locked in and ready to hopefully get a big win in London.”

Wilson was held out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a strained hamstring. Backup Brett Rypien threw for 225 yards and one interception in his second career start.

Denver (2-5) has lost four straight.

Jones expected to start

at QB for Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England is expected to start Mac Jones under center against the New York Jets on Sunday.

ESPN reported that Jones took about 90% of the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice. Jones struggled in his return to the lineup in Monday’s loss to Chicago in which he played only three series, threw an interception and got benched in favor of Bailey Zappe.

It was Jones’ first game action since he sprained his left ankle in a loss to Baltimore on Sept. 25.

Zappe provided some instant offense against the Bers, leading two touchdown drives that took less than four minutes to give his team a 14-10 lead in the second quarter. But the Patriots had no points on five drives in the second half, which included two Zappe interceptions.

Cowboys RB Elliott

has sprained knee

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott missed practice because of a right knee sprain suffered in Sunday’s win over Detroit.

Elliott was injured in the first half, but returned in the second half and looked OK, hurdling over a Lions safety on an 18-yard gain on his second carry back. He finished Sundays game with 15 carries for 57 yards and scored on two 1-yard TD runs.

Coach Mike McCarthy said that the injury is different from the slight PCL tear that robbed Elliott of his explosiveness most of last season.

If Elliott were to miss Sunday’s game vs. Chicago, Tony Pollard would get the start in his place.

Brady, Jackson to clash Thursday night

TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the league’s best young quarterbacks, will meet for the second time in their careers when struggling Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore on Thursday.

The Buccaneers (3-4) have lost four of five games following a 2-0 start. Brady has only thrown one interception and leads the NFC with 1,942 yards passing, however he has just eight TD passes and Tampa Bay is tied for 25th in the league in scoring at 17.7 points per game.

The Ravens (4-3) are coming off a 23-20 win over Cleveland. Baltimore had a season-high five sacks, two by veteran linebacker Justin Houston. With Houston, Calais Campbell and Jason Pierre-Paul, Baltimore is the second team (after the 1994 Green Bay Packers) to have three defensive players on the active roster with at least 90 sacks. Pierre-Paul spent the past four seasons with Tampa Bay.

Saints: Andy Dalton will remain New Orleans’ starting quarterback for a fifth straight week — even though Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return.

Winston, who has been recovering from back and ankle injuries, has been able to participate fully in practice.

The Saints have averaged 31 points per game during Dalton’s four starts after averaging 17 points in Winston’s three. New Orleans (2-5) has lost five of six games, but as the Saints prepare to host Las Vegas, they’re just one game out of first place in the NFC South — a division in which every team has a losing record.

Titans: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was walking without a limp after leaving Sunday’s win over Indianapolis with a sprained right ankle and leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

Still, Tannehill did not practice as the Titans (4-2) prepare for Sunday’s game at Houston (1-4-1). Tannehill’s backup is rookie Malik Willis, a former Liberty star.

Tannehill has not missed a start since moving into the starting lineup in October 2019, and, if he can go Sunday, he will make his 50th consecutive start in the regular season.

Jets: Disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games last year as a rookie, but he has just 16 catches for 203 yards and no scores in six games this season.

Browns: Starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips was placed on injured reserve with a pectoral tear sustained in a loss to Baltimore, his second major injury in two seasons. Phillips is likely done for the season and will need surgery. Phillips played in just four games last season after he suffered an injured biceps in a training camp practice.