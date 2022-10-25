NFL notes: Fields, Bears easily handle Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Justin Fields threw for 179 yards and a touchdown and ran for 82 yards and another score, and the Bears defense forced returning New England starter Mac Jones back to the bench on Monday night to give Chicago a 33-14 victory over New England.

In a matchup of quarterbacks from the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, Fields outperformed Jones, who led Alabama to victory over Fields’ Ohio State. And Fields also outplayed Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe, who came on after Jones managed just two three-and-outs and an interception in his return after missing three games with a high ankle sprain.

Zappe, a fourth-round draft pick from Western Kentucky, led the Patriots to back-to-back touchdowns and a 14-10 lead. But Fields answered with a 25-yard pass scoring to Khalil Herbert (Virginia Tech) and then, after Zappe fumbled in the last two minutes, the Bears (3-4) added a field goal to make it 20-14 at the half.

In the second half it was all Chicago, which ran off 23 unanswered points.

Zappe was five of six for 109 yards and a touchdown in the first half. But in the second, he was nine of 16 for 76 yards and two interceptions. Jones completed three of six passes for 13 yards, with one interception. Rhamondre Stevenson caught eight passes for 59 yards and ran 11 times for 39 for the Patriots (3-4).

New England coach Bill Belichick said the plan all along was to play both quarterbacks, and that Jones was not benched for his performance. He declined to say who would start next week against the Jets.

Fields ran 14 times for 82 yards, including five third-down scrambles for first downs. David Montgomery ran for 62 yards, and Herbert did the same for Chicago, which had lost three straight games and four out of five. The Bears had also lost five straight to the Patriots and eight out of nine since beating New England in the 1986 Super Bowl 46-10.

The loss deprived Belichick his 325th career victory — regular season and playoffs — that would have moved him past George Halas on the NFL’s all-time list. Belichick and Halas remain tied for second behind Don Shula, who won 347 games for the Baltimore Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Chiefs’ DE Clark suspended two games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles.

The Chiefs (5-2) are heading into their bye week. Clark will miss games against Tennessee and Jacksonville and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 before Kansas City’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Clark, a three-time Pro Bowler, was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service after he was arrested in March 2021, when he was pulled over while riding with another man in a vehicle that did not have a license plate. An officer noticed a weapon in the car and recovered two loaded firearms. Three months later, Clark was pulled over for a code violation and officers discovered another gun in his vehicle.

Clark, 29, has struggled with illnesses his year, which has limited him to just 15 tackles and three sacks. That comes after a disappointing season in which Clark had 4½ sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season.

League clears officials

NEW YORK — The NFL says the two game officials seen interacting with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans in the tunnel of Bank of America Stadium after the Buccaneers’ loss at Carolina on Sunday didn’t ask for an autograph.

A reporter captured a video of Jeff Lamberth and Tripp Sutter approaching Evans as he made his way toward the locker room at the stadium. There was a short, inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the four-time Pro Bowl wideout turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.

“I wasn’t signing my autograph, I’ll tell you that,” Evans said after the Buccaneers’ practice Tuesday in Tampa, Fla. “We were just talking about golf. That’s all we were talking about.”

Cowboys-Raiders trade: Dallas acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units. The Cowboys, who lead the NFL with 29 sacks, is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024.

Hankins, 30, was a healthy scratch two weeks ago, with one start in the five games he has played. The closest thing to a weakness for the Dallas defense has been against the run. The Cowboys are ranked sixth overall, but 20th in run defense.

Titans: Tennessee’s banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad. The Titans have 13 players on injured reserve, a group that already included their top draft pick this spring in Treylon Burks and second-year receiver Racey McMath. Phillips hurt his hamstring in practice last Friday and didn’t play Sunday against Indianapolis.

Falcons: Atlanta released defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, a second-round draft pick in 2020, from their reserve/injured list. Davidson, who has been out after undergoing knee surgery, started only one of 19 games in two seasons with Atlanta.