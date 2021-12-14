NFL notes Fuller, Settle add to WFT's virus list

They join tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan, who were also placed on the list and missed Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss of Landry is especially tough for Cleveland’s sputtering offense. He’s played well lately, catching his first touchdown pass of the season in Sunday’s win as well as being quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s prime target.

Landry leads the Browns with 38 receptions for 397 yards, and Hooper is second with 33 catches. He also caught a TD pass against the Ravens.

The Browns (7-6) are in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC and can’t afford any more losses.

With the short week, it’s going to be difficult for any of the affected players to be available. To be eligible, any vaccinated player on the COVID-19 list must be asymptomatic and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period. An unvaccinated player must sit out 10 days.

The Browns are holding all meetings virtually and personnel must be masked indoors. The team also closed its practice to reporters.