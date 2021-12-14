NFL notes Fuller, Settle add to WFT's virus list

Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller and defensive tackle Tim Settle, both former Virginia Tech players, were added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Washington now has 10 players in the COVID protocol. The Football Team will be without Fuller on Sunday against Philadelphia. As an unvaccinated player, he is subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
COVID protocols on Monday sidelined 37 NFL players and continued to ravage rosters on Tuesday with several big names going on the list.
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and six of his Los Angeles Rams teammates went on the list amid the latest expansion of their virus outbreak.
Defensive backs Terrell Burgess and Juju Hughes, tight end Brycen Hopkins, tackle Alaric Jackson, injured nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and practice squad defensive end Jonah Williams also went on the list. Only Beckham has played regularly in a major role for the Rams (9-4) this season.
Coach Sean McVay said the Rams have shut down their training complex in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for at least two days. They will conduct meetings virtually Wednesday and won’t hold a practice, although they were unlikely to hold a significant workout anyway on a short week of preparation to host Seattle on Sunday.
The Rams also activated tight end Tyler Higbee from the COVID list. Higbee and cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed the Rams’ 30-23 victory at Arizona after being placed in the protocols hours before kickoff Monday night.
Five players missed Monday’s game while in the protocols, including running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and right tackle Rob Havenstein. Los Angeles overcame the absences to claim its second straight victory.
Beckham had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ win at Arizona. The midseason acquisition has been improving weekly in Los Angeles’ offense, and he has a TD catch in each of the Rams’ past three games.
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive and two days before a crucial game against the Chargers.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit Los Angeles on Thursday night. If a player is vaccinated and tests positive, he needs two negative tests taken 24 hours apart to return to the team, which means it’s conceivable that Gordon and Jones could be cleared by kickoff.
The Chiefs lead the Chargers by one game in the division race, but already have lost to them once.
The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that announced vaccinated coaches, front-office staff and team personnel would need to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27. The memo said the decision was made due to “the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities.”
The mandate doesn’t apply to players because discussions with the NFL Players Association are ongoing.
For the second straight season, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with a major COVID outbreak during their playoff push.
The Browns placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the COVID list.
Those players will all likely miss Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-7).
Defensive end Takk McKinley was also placed on the list with backup guard Drew Forbes, who is on injured reserve, as well as receiver/returner JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis from the practice squad.
They join tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan, who were also placed on the list and missed Sunday’s 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
The loss of Landry is especially tough for Cleveland’s sputtering offense. He’s played well lately, catching his first touchdown pass of the season in Sunday’s win as well as being quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s prime target.
Landry leads the Browns with 38 receptions for 397 yards, and Hooper is second with 33 catches. He also caught a TD pass against the Ravens.
The Browns (7-6) are in the thick of a tight playoff race in the AFC and can’t afford any more losses.
With the short week, it’s going to be difficult for any of the affected players to be available. To be eligible, any vaccinated player on the COVID-19 list must be asymptomatic and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period. An unvaccinated player must sit out 10 days.
The Browns are holding all meetings virtually and personnel must be masked indoors. The team also closed its practice to reporters.
The Minnesota Vikings placed receiver Dede Westbrook, and practice squad wide receiver Trishton Jackson and running back AJ Rose on the COVID list.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis welcomed a key member of their offensive line back into the fold in Week 15.
The team said center Ryan Kelly has been activated from the COVID list. Kelly, who was placed on the list on Dec. 4, told reporters he dealt with mild symptoms for a few days while in protocol but is “feeling good” now.
Bucs put Bernard on injured reserve
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed running back Giovani Bernard on injured reserve.
Bernard suffered a hip injury during the second half of Sunday’s 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.
The ninth-year pro has been used primarily on third downs this season, rushing for 58 yards on eight carries and catching 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Cap to rise to $208.2M
NFL clubs will a lot more money to spend on player salaries in 2022.
The salary cap for 2022 will rise to $208.2 million, expanding by $25.7 million compared to this season.
The large increase stems from a lowered 2021 cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous cap in 2020 was $198.2 million, but because teams played in front of limited or no crowds last season, the 2021 cap was reduced to $182.5 million, its lowest mark since 2018.