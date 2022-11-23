NFL notes: Jets ground Wilson, turn to White at QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson has gone from being the future of the New York Jets to an underachieving benchwarmer.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to sit Wilson and replace him with Mike White as the starting quarterback Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

“Zach’s career here is not over,” Saleh said, adding that the plan is to have the second-year quarterback “reset” with the hope Wilson plays again this season. “This is not putting a nail in his coffin.”

Joe Flacco will be White’s backup, and Wilson will not be active against the Bears.

Wilson is coming off a dismal performance in the Jets’ 10-3 loss to New England. The No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft was 9 of 22 for a measly 77 yards with several wayward throws. The Jets managed just 2 total yards on seven possessions in the second half.

White briefly became a bit of a folk hero for the Jets last season. Making his first NFL start against Cincinnati on Oct. 31, 2021, in place of an injured Wilson, White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 victory. He joined Cam Newton (2011) as the only players since 1950 to pass for at least 400 yards in their first career start, and White’s 37 completions were the most by a player in his first start.

Packers QB Rodgers reveals broken thumb

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers acknowledged that he’s been playing with a broken right thumb for the past six weeks.

Rodgers hurt his thumb Oct. 9 on the final play of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants. Although the Packers have listed Rodgers with a thumb injury ever since, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly that it was broken.

Rodgers says his thumb now feels the best it has since the Giants game. Because the Packers (4-7) played a Thursday night game last week, they had extra time to prepare for Sunday night’s game at Philadelphia.

Rodgers hasn’t missed any games, but the injury has limited his practice time and he hasn’t approached the level he reached while earning MVP honors each of the last two seasons. That loss to the Giants started a 1-6 tailspin.

Rams’ Stafford out again

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Quarterback Matthew Stafford will miss his second game in three weeks for the Los Angeles Rams after going back into the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Sean McVay confirmed Stafford will sit out when the Rams (3-7) visit Kansas City on Sunday, but the coach said his Super Bowl-winning quarterback doesn’t necessarily have a concussion. Instead, McVay described Stafford’s injury as a “neck issue.”

Stafford left the Rams’ loss at New Orleans early last Sunday when he felt numbness in his legs following a hit in the third quarter. Stafford has been examined by doctors who haven’t yet determined whether he incurred a concussion, but Stafford is still back in the protocol because of the way he exited the game, McVay said.

The Rams are uncertain who will play quarterback Sunday. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins, a former UVa standout, will get most of the snaps in practice because backup John Wolford has a lingering neck injury that forced him to miss last week’s game at New Orleans.

Commanders: Quarterback Carson Wentz returned to practice Wednesday and was designated to return from injured reserve, but he’ll watch Sunday as Taylor Heinicke makes a sixth consecutive start when Washington hosts Atlanta. Wentz isn’t expected to be in uniform against the Falcons, with rookie Sam Howell serving as Heinicke’s backup.

Wentz broke the ring finger on his throwing hand Oct. 13 in a victory at Chicago.

Edge rusher Chase Young was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, and his status for Sunday is uncertain. Coach Ron Rivera has said if Young plays, it will be on a limited scale of 12 to 16 plays.

Bears: Quarterback Justin Fields said his injury is a left shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game were scheduled. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder, but he experiences some pain in that shoulder on his follow-through when he throws.

Fields, who is second in the NFC in rushing with 834 yards, injured his left shoulder on the first play of the Bears’ final drive in their loss at Atlanta, landing awkwardly when tackled near the sideline at the end of a 1-yard run. Fields played the final two snaps after that injury but threw an interception that sealed the Bears’ defeat.

Chiefs: Kansas City placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers. Edwards-Helaire recently lost his starting job to rookie Isiah Pacheco.

The Chiefs did get some good news when receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago. Smith-Schuster needs to get through a workout to officially clear the protocol, but he’s expected to be available to play Sunday against the Rams.

Jaguars: Jacksonville claimed running back Darrell Henderson off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams, giving the Jaguars more experience behind starter Travis Etienne. Henderson, who started 28 games, including seven this season, in four seasons with the Rams, played just four snaps in last week’s loss at New Orleans, then was released Tuesday. He has 283 yards rushing and three touchdowns this season and is averaging 4.0 yards a carry.

Texans: Houston benched quarterback Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen on Sunday against Miami. Mills has completed 61.9% of his passes for 2,144 yards and 11 touchdowns and a league-leading 11 interceptions for the 1-8-1 Texans.