NFL notes: Lamb's one-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — CeeDee Lamb was angry with himself in the second quarter after dropping a wide-open pass and costing the Dallas Cowboys a possible touchdown. It was just embarrassing.

The star receiver more than made up for it with the game on the line, making a one-handed TD catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive that gave the Cowboys a 23-16 win over the New York Giants on Monday night.

“He’s CeeDee Lamb,” Dallas quarterback Cooper Rush said after hitting Lamb four times on the 89-yard drive. “Guy’s open a lot. Makes big-time catches. That fade catch was unbelievable. I’m sure he wants that other one back, but he made tons of plays for us, like usual.”

Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit, and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as the Cowboys (2-1) beat the Giants (2-1) for the 10th time in 11 games.

Rush threw for 210 yards, including the 1-yard touchdown to Lamb, in winning his second straight game filling in for injured Dak Prescott (thumb).

Lamb finished with eight catches for 87 yards, but also dropped a potential 52-yard TD pass. He paced the sideline after the play and teammates walked over to encourage him.

“It was situation I had to deal with on my own. Obviously I’m the one that dropped the ball for the guys,” Lamb said. “So knowing that I had to make this up in the back end of the game, I just wanted to step up.”

Lamb actually made three plays at the end of the drive. He caught a 4-yard pass on fourth-and-4 from the Giants 41 with 10:27 to go. He added a 26-yard grab to the 1 and followed that with his great catch on the fade pattern for a 20-13 lead.

Saquon Barkley scored on a weaving 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants a brief 13-6 lead. Graham Gano added three field goals, including a 51-yarder with 3:37 to play to make it a one-score game.

The Giants got the ball back with 1:45 left, but the series ended quickly with an interception by Trevon Diggs.

The Cowboys outgained the Giants 391-336 in a game that saw the teams rush for almost as much as they gained passing. Dallas ran for 176 yards — Tony Pollard had 105 — and the Cowboys threw for 215. The Giants gained 167 on the ground and 196 in the air.

Giants WR Shepard out for season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants suffered more than one loss Monday night.

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the Giants’ final offensive play in their loss to Dallas. Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at the MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.

This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured player on the Giants. He tore an Achilles tendon late last season and managed to rehabilitate it and play on opening day, catching a 65-yard touchdown pass.

Shepard led the Giants with five catches for 49 yards on Monday night. He had 13 catches for a team-high 154 yards and a TD in three games.

Browns’ Garrett out of hospital after accident

CLEVELAND — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday.

Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice. He was driving with an unidentified female passenge, who was also taken for emergency care.

Despite his many injuries, Garrett has not yet been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

One of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players, Garrett has recorded 61½ sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team’s career record.

Commanders’ Robinson making steady progress

Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot twice just a month ago, has taken even more steps in his incredible recovery.

Last week during practices, Robinson was running without a protective sleeve on his leg. Then before Sunday’s game against the Eagles, he was on the field running routes during pregame warmups.

Robinson will not play Sunday against Dallas but could return for Washington’s Week 5 home game against Tennessee.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera has spoken of how much the team misses having Robinson in the lineup but also was hesitant to commit to a return, cautioning that the doctors would have the final say.

“He’s headed in the right direction, but, you know, we don’t really know,” Rivera said. “I mean, we won’t know until we get to that point where we have that feel.”

Robinson was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the rear, during an attempted carjacking in broad daylight in downtown Washington. He miraculously avoided serious injury.

Jets: New York placed left tackle George Fant on injured reserve with a left knee injury, the latest ailment to hit a reshuffled offensive line. It has been a rough start to the season for Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle but had to slide to the right side when Mekhi Becton (Highland Springs) was lost for the year with a knee injury. The Jets then signed veteran Duane Brown (Hermitage, Virginia Tech) to play left tackle — but he’s on injured reserve for at least another week with a shoulder injury, prompting Fant to move back to the left side.

The news on Fant comes as quarterback Zach Wilson could make his season debut after being sidelined since injuring his right knee in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12.

Bears: Chicago receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday’s win over Houston, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.