NFL notes: Roethlisberger staying put in Pittsburgh

Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Davis is the team’s franchise leader in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways.

Olsen spent nine of his 14 seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with Seattle.

The former team captains helped the Panthers win three straight NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl in 2015.

Giants cut WR Tate

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants cut Golden Tate in a move that clears $6.1 million in salary cap space and says goodbye to a wide receiver who never panned out after signing a $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.

Tate, 32, had some problems with the Giants. He missed the first four games of 2019 for using a performance enhancer. He had injuries last season and was benched against Washington after complaining into an end-zone camera following a touchdown catch against the Buccaneers that not enough passes were being thrown to him.