NFL notes: Roethlisberger staying put in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger is returning for an 18th season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is taking a pay cut to do it.
The team and the two-time Super Bowl winner announced Thursday they have agreed on a new contract that assures the 39-year-old will be back in 2021.
Financial details were not immediately available, though the Steelers made no secret of the need for Roethlisberger to take a pay cut to ease some of the burden of his NFL-high $41.25-million salary-cap hit scheduled for 2021.
NFL Network, citing anonymous sources, said Roethlisberger’s new deal will essentially pay him $14 million this season.
Roethlisberger passed for 3,803 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 games in 2020 after missing almost all of 2019 with a right elbow injury. The Steelers won their first 11 games on their way to a 12-4 record and captured the AFC North title but were stunned at home by Cleveland in the first-round of the playoff game thanks in part to four Roethlisberger interceptions.
Davis, Olsen will
retire as Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen are signing one-day contracts to retire as members of the Carolina Panthers.
Davis spent 14 seasons with the Panthers before finishing his career with Washington last year. Davis is the team’s franchise leader in tackles with 1,258 and played more games than any defensive player in team history. He also had 28 sacks and 24 takeaways.
Olsen spent nine of his 14 seasons with the Panthers. He had 524 catches for 6,463 and 39 touchdowns in Carolina, including three straight 1,000-yard seasons. Olsen finished his playing career last season with Seattle.
The former team captains helped the Panthers win three straight NFC South titles and reach the Super Bowl in 2015.
Giants cut WR Tate
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants cut Golden Tate in a move that clears $6.1 million in salary cap space and says goodbye to a wide receiver who never panned out after signing a $37 million contract as a free agent in 2019.
Tate, 32, had some problems with the Giants. He missed the first four games of 2019 for using a performance enhancer. He had injuries last season and was benched against Washington after complaining into an end-zone camera following a touchdown catch against the Buccaneers that not enough passes were being thrown to him.
He played in 23 games with 14 starts in his two seasons with the Giants. Considering he missed the first four games, the 2019 total was not bad: 49 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Last season was not as good as Tate had 35 catches for 388 yards and two TDs in 12 games.