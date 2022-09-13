NFL notes: Steelers star TJ Watt out at least 1 game with pec injury

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt’s prognosis isn’t as bad as initially feared.

Tomlin said Tuesday the reigning NFL defensive player of the year won’t be available for Pittsburgh’s home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation — that Watt would be lost for the season — is no longer on the table.

Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of an overtime victory over Cincinnati while attempting to sack the Bengals’ Joe Burrow. He declined interview requests on Monday but appeared to be upbeat.

Tomlin declined to give specifics about the injury on Sunday and remained intentionally vague about the extent of the damage to Watt’s pectoral on Tuesday other than to say “we’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game. And usually that’s the case.”

The three-time All-Pro had a sack and snagged his fifth career interception in the opener.

While Watt is out, second-year running back Najee Harris could play after leaving late against Cincinnati with a left foot injury.

Seahawks’ Adams to undergo knee surgery

SEATTLE — Seattle safety Jamal Adams needs surgery to repair a left knee injury suffered in the second quarter of Monday night’s season opener against Denver.

Adams was injured on a play where he blitzed and put pressure on Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. Adams didn’t get a sack but forced an incompletion. He limped off the field and after being examined on the sideline was taken via a cart back to the locker room.

It’s possible Adams could return this season, but more will be known after the surgery. Adams is in his third season in Seattle but he was limited to 12 games in each of the past two seasons because of shoulder, hand and finger injuries. He signed a four-year extension worth up to $70 million before the 2021 season.

Cowboys: Dallas is not putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb, leaving open the possibility that he could return within the next four games. Prescott had surgery Monday, a day after he got hurt in the fourth quarter of a loss to Tampa Bay.

Cooper Rush finished the game in Prescott’s place and is expected to start Sunday’s home game against Cincinnati. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said it was “unlikely” that the Cowboys would add a veteran quarterback and instead would stick with backup quarterbacks Rush and Will Grier.

Colts: Rodrigo Blankenship’s three-year run with Indianapolis ended when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds. The Colts wound up settling for a 20-20 tie at Houston. Blankenship will be replaced by either Chase McLaughlin or Lucas Havrisik on Sunday in Jacksonville The two kickers were signed to the practice squad and will spend this week fighting for the job Blankenship lost.