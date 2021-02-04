NHL revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list

With COVID-19 problems cropping up and four teams currently idled, the NHL has revised its virus protocols in a bid to keep the shortened season on track.
Glass panels have been removed from behind benches for better air flow, players and coaches are not allowed at the arena until 1 hour and 45 minutes before the game unless they’re getting treatment for injuries and all meetings must be virtual.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is mindful there might be “more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments” to protocols.
“Every day things change, and you just go with the flow,” 66-year-old Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. “If there’s no glass behind the bench, there’s no fans back there, so it’s not going to affect anything. It shouldn’t at all.”
The 31 teams were also told to space out locker rooms more to provide 6 feet of space between people. The league announced an updated protocol Thursday and said it was also considering portable air filters that would be installed by the benches.
The league is not yet considering adding a daily rapid test to go along with PCR testing, like the NBA did. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but there’s a 12-24 hour turnaround on results.
The moves were made as the NHL sees some concerning trends, including 40 players on the COVID-19 unavailable list.
In the first three weeks of the season, almost 100 players have appeared on the list, which can include a positive test result unconfirmed or confirmed, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes. Bettman said fewer than half the players in protocol have been because of a confirmed positive test and many of those were asymptomatic.
“The way I’m looking at it is it’s hard to avoid anywhere, so we’re doing the best we can,” said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose team has had four games postponed because of an outbreak. “It’s still hard to avoid. Do we feel safe? I think the good news from our standpoint is the guys that have come in contact with it, they’ve all recovered and really had no symptoms.”
Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota are currently paused with at least one player on the list. The Wild added another player to the list Thursday to get up to seven total and the Sabres said 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger had tested positive and will enter virus protocol immediately. Vegas had three coaches in the protocol last week.
So far, 22 games have been postponed affecting 16 of the league’s 24 U.S.-based teams. Only one of the 40 players currently on the COVID list is from a Canadian team, and that is because Pierre-Luc Dubois is in quarantine after a trade from Columbus to Winnipeg.
After completing last season in quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, the NHL planned for 2021 outside a bubble with 12 different protocol documents spanning 213 pages. The rules call for masks everywhere at team facilities, including locker rooms, and coaches and backup goaltenders wearing them on the bench. Teams were also shuffled into four divisions and are playing only division foes over a shortened 56-game regular season schedule to limit travel.