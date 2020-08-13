Nido's big game sends Mets past Nationals

NEW YORK — Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth to lead the New York Mets to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals and a split of the four-game series.
Nido, who entered Thursday with five homers and 26 RBIs in 93 games in parts of four big league seasons, is the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game. Hall of Famers Gary Carter and Mike Piazza did it twice apiece and Todd Hundley and Paul Lo Duca once each.
Dominic Smith homered in the second, and Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mets.
Left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off after crashing into the wall while robbing Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit to end the first inning. Manager Luis Rojas said afterward that X-rays and an MRI on McNeil’s left knee were negative and that the All-Star is day-to-day with a bone bruise.Smith, Alonso and Luis Guillorme had two hits each.
Juan Soto capped a sensational series by homering in the sixth. He was 7-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs in the series.
Roster churn: In a flurry of pregame moves involving relievers, Washington put left-handers Sean Doolittle (right knee fatigue), a former UVA standout, and Sam Freeman (left flexor mass strain) on the 10-day injured list, reinstated right-hander Will Harris (groin) from the IL and selected the contract of left-hander Seth Romero, their first-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft who missed all of last year after having Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery in August 2018.
Romero made his big league debut Thursday and gave up four runs in 1ª innings. Freeman, injured while pitching Wednesday night, and Doolittle, 0-1 with a 15.00 ERA in five appearances in 2020, were the only two lefties in Washington’s bullpen.
Friday’s games: Stephen Strasburg is scheduled to start for Washington in Friday’s scheduled game at Baltimore. First, however, the clubs will complete a game suspended because the grounds crew couldn’t unfurl the tarp properly when it rained in the top of the sixth inning Sunday with the Orioles leading 5-2 at Washington — so the Nationals will be the “home” team for the resumption Friday — and then they’ll play the day’s originally scheduled game.