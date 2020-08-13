Nido's big game sends Mets past Nationals

NEW YORK — Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth and a grand slam in the fifth to lead the New York Mets to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals and a split of the four-game series.

Nido, who entered Thursday with five homers and 26 RBIs in 93 games in parts of four big league seasons, is the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game. Hall of Famers Gary Carter and Mike Piazza did it twice apiece and Todd Hundley and Paul Lo Duca once each.

Dominic Smith homered in the second, and Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mets.

Left fielder Jeff McNeil was carted off after crashing into the wall while robbing Asdrubal Cabrera of a two-run extra-base hit to end the first inning. Manager Luis Rojas said afterward that X-rays and an MRI on McNeil’s left knee were negative and that the All-Star is day-to-day with a bone bruise.Smith, Alonso and Luis Guillorme had two hits each.

Juan Soto capped a sensational series by homering in the sixth. He was 7-for-15 with four homers and eight RBIs in the series.