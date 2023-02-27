CHARLOTTESVILLE – After struggling defensively in its first two games, No. 1 Virginia lacrosse spent last week focused on being simpler on that end of the field, focusing on playing physical on-ball defense and winning one-on-matchups.

Simple and physical worked.

“I think we challenged our defense this week,” said senior attackman Payton Cormier. “And our defense challenged themselves. They were a little disappointed in their efforts and I think today they really showed it against a very, very good offense. They stepped up and showed what they could do.”

The Cavaliers, after opening the year by allowing 42 goals in the first two games – the most in program history, stifled No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday, winning 17-6 and holding the Buckeyes to just two second-half scores.

It matched the fewest goals Ohio State had scored in a game in four years, since a 14-6 loss to Rutgers in 2019. It was the fewest goals allowed by UVa since a 14-3 win over Georgetown in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

“We’ve been trying to get back to the basics,” coach Lars Tiffany said. “Being stickier on-ball and communicating when we do need to slide. We didn’t see that with our first two games. So, taking it personal and making the most of an opportunity against a really talented offense.”

It was the type of performance UVa is expecting this season from a unit that returned all three of its starters on its close defense, as well as its goaltender.

Senior defender Cade Saustad, who addressed the team in a fiery postgame locker room speech after Virginia’s 25-21 win over then-No. 18 Harvard on Feb. 18, locked down Ohio State star attackman Jack Myers on Saturday.

Myers scored just twice and committed four turnovers for the Buckeyes, who averaged 14 goals a game in their first three contests. He had committed just four turnovers total in the first three games of the season.

“For [Cade] to, not stop him period, but to neutralize Jack Myers, that was [big],” Tiffany said.

Tiffany also credited sophomore goaltender Matthew Nunes, for making big stops early on as the UVa defense settled into the matchup. Nunes made six of his eight saves in the first half.

“Matt Nunes was there to bail us out in the first half when Ohio State was really pressuring us,” Tiffany said. “To keep them to four when Matt Nunes had those [six] saves was a big piece of this, too.”

So was Virginia’s man-down defense, another area it had struggled in. After giving up five short-handed goals against Harvard, the Cavaliers successfully killed both one minutes power plays against Ohio State.

“We use this phrase, ‘race to improve,’” said Tiffany. “The season is a race to improve and we will not be defined by what we do in Game 1 later in the year. Because we will continue to challenge ourselves. Can we get better? On this Saturday night in Florida, we stepped up and improved.”

Virginia returns home to host Richmond on Saturday at Klockner Stadium. The Spiders opened the season with a 15-4 road loss at No. 2 Maryland, but has outscored its next three opponents 38-20 to bring a 3-1 mark to Charlottesville.

Last season, they stunned the second-ranked Cavaliers 17-13 on April 2.

