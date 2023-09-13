Even though the two programs haven’t met in a decade, there are at least a few players who understand the significance of the rivalry’s return.

“It’ll be exciting. It’ll bring back a few memories,” Virginia senior defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter said about what he expects to feel on Friday night when the Cavaliers (0-2) take the field in College Park, Maryland, for their clash with host Maryland (2-0) to mark the first time the Cavaliers and the Terrapins will play each other since 2013.

The Baltimore native grew up around the Terps when his father spent time working for their strength-and-conditioning staff, and it was then Carter had a front-row seat to watch ex-Maryland standouts Vernon Davis and Shawne Merrmian and ultimately became inspired by them.

UVa was more quickly to recruit Carter, though, out of Archbishop Spalding High School, so he has spent his career in the commonwealth while becoming a three-year starter and a key cog for the Cavaliers’ defense.

And that isn’t too different from Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton, a product of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, landing in College Park after signing with the Terrapins over other offers that included Virginia and Virginia Tech.

“I tore my ACL my junior year (of high school) and that was around the COVID time,” Felton, a junior who enters Friday with six catches for 57 yards on the season, “so during that time period, some schools had backed off and some schools hadn’t. But Maryland stayed recruiting me and stayed hard on me, so I ended up staying with them because of how loyal (coach Mike Locksley) and his staff were to me.”

Felton joked and said he only slightly disappointed his high school coach, Mickey Thompson, a UVa alum, with the decision.

“So, being able to play in this rivalry game means a lot because I’m a Virginia guy. I’m from Virginia,” Felton said.

Said Carter: “With Virginia and Maryland being so close together, it’s always been a good turnout from what I remember. And like with any rivalry game, you can always expect a lot of emotions flying.”

Felton said he knows a few players well on UVa’s side, including offensive tackle Jimmy Christ and defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., who have ties to Northern Virginia. Carter said there are probably four or five on Maryland’s roster he knows well, too.

“That’s the most exciting part,” Felton said, “because usually when you have friends on the other squad, you get very competitive because even before when you played against some of the same guys in high school, it was very competitive. Now, you’re playing against each other in college on a bigger stage and everybody watching, you want those bragging rights.”

Carter agreed.

“It’s pretty interesting from my perspective,” Carter said, “because we always played together on the same teams in high school and little league [or against each other], and then we get to college and now we’re going against each other. It’s always exciting.”

And that’s what Locksley said he envisioned when he had the opportunity to get UVa on the docket.

Maryland and Virginia have played 78 times previously and the game was an annual event until Maryland left the ACC for the Big Ten. Friday night’s tilt begins a nonconference home-and-home, with Maryland due to visit Scott Stadium in 2024.

“To be able to have this game on our schedule is something that I wanted because of the proximity and some of the history of this game,” said Locksley, a D.C. native who had two different stints as a Maryland assistant before earning the head coaching job in 2019.

Second-year UVa coach Tony Elliott said he views this matchup similarly.

“I’m about the pageantry and the rivalries in college football,” Elliott said. “I think that just adds to just how special this game is, so I’m for any natural rivalries that you can have. I’m all about playing those games.”

Locksley coached in the rivalry seven times as an assistant and said he knew how much it meant to former Terrapins coach Ralph Friedgen. On UVa’s coaching staff, there’s familiarity with the series, too, given that Cavaliers defensive ends coach Chris Slade, linebackers coach Clint Sintim and defensive backs coach Curome Cox played in the game.

Sintim had seven tackles and a sack for the Hoos in a 31-0 UVa victory in 2008. Cox had seven tackles and a pass breakup for Maryland in a 2003 win for the Terps, and Slade had 15 tackles for the Cavaliers in a game against Maryland once.

Elliott said he could use those on his staff to fill players in on the rivalry if they needed it, but that this week, “we have a little bit more that we can use for motivation, and the biggest thing is we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to improve in a lot of areas. We have not tasted victory this season, so there’s a lot of motivation for us as a football team.”

The Terrapins are strong on offense, headlined by senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and sophomore running back Roman Hemby. Tagovailoa has four wide receivers, including Felton, he can distribute the ball to and Hemby’s 144.5 all-purpose yards per game pace the Big Ten through the first two weeks.

Felton said they’re a well-rounded, balanced offense.

UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said Maryland attacks in different ways and benefits from the offensive acumen of Locksley, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and quarterbacks coach Kevin Sumlin. Gattis was previously the OC at Michigan and Miami, and Sumlin was the coach at Texas A&M when Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy.

And considering the Hoos are giving up 42.5 points per contest, they’re looking to make critical corrections.

But, “we’ve had our best week of preparation,” Rudzinski said. “I think the focus and the ability to string a few practices together and the learning mindset this group has, has been super positive.”

Carter said Rudzinski’s message to the defense this week was: “We have to finish games. No matter what the situation is, if the defense is out there, we have to perform to a standard.”

On offense, UVa will start Tony Muskett (shoulder) at quarterback as long as he's healthy. If not, it’ll be Anthony Colandrea, who threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns in his starting debut last week.

Regardless of who plays the position, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said the Cavaliers must get more from their running game since they’re averaging only 1.5 yards per carry.

He said he’s encouraged it could happen based on how well UVa ran the ball in the red zone last week against James Madison while scoring three touchdowns on the ground. Running back Mike Hollins had two of the scores and Kitchings liked the bruising style Hollins ran with.

“We all want to win and the kids are doing the things to do that,” Kitchings said, “and we’ll reap our reward in due time. Hopefully, it’s this Friday.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.