James River High grad Kellie Wells-Brinkley to appear on CBS’ 'The Amazing Race'

“I went from traveling the world, jet-setting, getting on a plane in a matter of minutes to fly across the world to mom life, wife life, diapers,” she said with a chuckle.

“As much as I do love it I definitely miss the element of competition — I miss different cultures, different foods, learning different languages. So this was kind of like the perfect meld of the two, but wrapped up into a crazy way of doing it.”

Contestants on the show aren't given any indication of what they’re about to face until it’s right in front of them. Wells-Brinkley is used to a regimented schedule, so the haphazard nature of the competition spiced things up a bit, she said.

Wells-Brinkley has not flown since early March because of the pandemic. She was used to traveling a lot but has been “stuck inside” and social distancing these days. The show will give her an outlet to relive an extreme version of the adventurous lifestyle she’d become accustomed to, and she hopes it can likewise provide viewers a distraction from pandemic-induced confinement.