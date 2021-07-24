McElroy: My must-watch Olympic viewing guide

Watching past Olympics has, in a way, always felt like taking a two week sports vacation.
Think about it: On a vacation you get away from your routine; you’ll try new foods and experience excursions that are a far cry from the everyday hustle and bustle.
However, following vacation, life returns to normal and no longer do you find yourself trying new delicacies but rather hitting up a drive–thru.
For those who watch sports, yes, MLB continues on and NFL training camps are ramping up, but there’s much to experience from overseas (on the couch) in these summer games. Of course there’s Team USA going for gold in men’s basketball, but these games give us a chance to sample swimming, get a taste of track and field and try to figure out fencing, all the while (really) hoping COVID-19 has a minimal impact on the athletes living out their Olympic dreams.
Here are some “travel recommendations,” or events to check out during the next 16 days of our Summer Olympics excursion:
Ledecky hits the pool: When Katie Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle by more than 8 seconds in Rio, it felt like the human version of Secretariat pulling away from the field in the 1973 Belmont.
The most decorated female of the 2016 Games is must-see TV. Sitting at five gold medals and a silver, she has the opportunity to add five more pieces of hardware in the 200-meter free, 400-meter free, 800-meter free and 1,500-meter free at the Tokyo Olympics.
The good news is you don’t have to wait around to see one of the all-time Olympic greats as Ledecky hits the pool for the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday morning.
One more time for the GOAT: You know you’ve reached greatness in your sport when they name something after you.
So is it iconic status when they put your name on five different skills in the sport?
Simone Biles may have a combined 30 world and Olympic medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast, yet she can lock up all-time GOAT status. With more four she’ll pass Vitaly Scherbo, becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.
There are certain athletes in our lifetimes such as LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Barry Sanders that we’ve watched wondering what would they do next to defy our imagination. With her total disregard for gravity and overall defining gymnastic skills, Biles is absolutely on that short list.
Biles will be featured in prime time Sunday on the opening day of competition. Make sure you’re watching because in what will be her final Olympic games you don’t want to miss a moment.
Up, up and down: Olympic diving has been a personal favorite since watching Thorton Mellon perfectly land the “Triple Lindy” at Grand Lakes University in 1986.
Sure it happened in the ‘80s classic movie “Back to School,” but our eyes are opened to different things in different ways.
To be frank, while watching Olympic diving, I have little clue of what I’m watching. While unsure what is a great dive or how to score it, my modest thinking is: If you ever climbed up to the high dive at the public pool and mustered up enough courage to jump off ... Now imagine climbing up there, springing 15 more feet in the air then spinning, twisting and flipping all the way down while trying to make the smallest possible splash.
Then there’s platform diving, which is the equivalent of jumping off a three-story building into the pool!
Never would I try it, but I wouldn’t even think of missing it.
Who knows, somebody might even try the “Triple Lindy.”
Are we still at the top? The Dream Team it is not, but the United States men’s basketball team already is facing the ghosts of 1992. Many asked what’s wrong after the team lost back-to-back exhibitions in Las Vegas.
It’s a fair question, yet at the same time what also should be questioned is: How much has the rest of the world closed the gap during the past decade?
Other countries that were inspired by Jordan, Magic Johnson and the rest of the Dream Team 29 years ago now feature multiple NBA players on their roster as well as professionals from European leagues.
Five years ago, the United States, led by coach Mike Krzyzewski and Kevin Durant, won four games by 20 or more points and also found a way to win three games decided by 10 or less, including two decided by three points or less.
Can the makeup of this team come through in the clutch under coach Gregg Popovich and keep the US on top of the medal stand?
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show at noon on 910 and 105.1.