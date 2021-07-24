McElroy: My must-watch Olympic viewing guide

Sure it happened in the ‘80s classic movie “Back to School,” but our eyes are opened to different things in different ways.

To be frank, while watching Olympic diving, I have little clue of what I’m watching. While unsure what is a great dive or how to score it, my modest thinking is: If you ever climbed up to the high dive at the public pool and mustered up enough courage to jump off ... Now imagine climbing up there, springing 15 more feet in the air then spinning, twisting and flipping all the way down while trying to make the smallest possible splash.

Then there’s platform diving, which is the equivalent of jumping off a three-story building into the pool!

Never would I try it, but I wouldn’t even think of missing it.

Who knows, somebody might even try the “Triple Lindy.”

Are we still at the top? The Dream Team it is not, but the United States men’s basketball team already is facing the ghosts of 1992. Many asked what’s wrong after the team lost back-to-back exhibitions in Las Vegas.

It’s a fair question, yet at the same time what also should be questioned is: How much has the rest of the world closed the gap during the past decade?