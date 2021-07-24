McElroy: Nate Ebner was an NFL player and is now a rugby Olympian

Nate Ebner’s athletic career has included walking on at Ohio State, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and representing the United States as a member of the 2016 Olympic rugby squad, something he will do again in Tokyo. He wrote a book, “Finish Strong: A Father’s Code and a Son’s Path” that reflects on the message his father delivered to him shortly before his death, a message that shaped Nate’s journey and life.
Question: What do you remember about walking into the New England Patriots’ facility for the first time?
Answer: Well, Bill [Belichick] always has his signs on the door, and those are something that are intentionally right there on the door so you see it and you take those things to heart. Things like “Do your job,” “Work hard,” “Be attentive,” “Putting the team first,” things like that. You know those are some things that I think about when I walked in, but you know, in a way it’s got that feeling to it like, “I better be on my best behavior” (chuckles). But there’s great leadership in that building leading through action and Bill is there to set the tone with the culture and it’s followed through by great, great players and leaders like [we had with] Tom Brady.
Question: Many people talk about Tom Brady’s work ethic. As a former teammate how would you describe it?
Answer: He’s arguably one of the best players of all time and comes to work every day and works harder than anyone else. It’s easy as a young guy to come in and give everything you have when you see a guy like that, spilling it, every day with the same energy even though he’s done it for years already to that point. Then obviously he continues to do it somehow and it’s a credit to his work ethic more than anything.
Question: Rugby was always part of your life even before you walked on at Ohio State, but how were you able to play and approach the Patriots about going to the Olympics in 2016?
Answer: That was years in the making. I had heard rugby was potentially going to be in the Olympics six years before that and then the U.S. still had to qualify, so it was still like kind of a pipe dream.
Then all of a sudden, you know, the USA qualifies, so now this is real, we’re really going.
That’s two years before [going to the Patriots for permission], so then I got another two years of thinking about it and then it’s about time to be a free agent. I played four years in the league and finish my rookie deal and this is where everything is real. It’s happening. I’m 27. I’m in the prime of my athletic career.
In a way, you know, I’m not big on things happen for a reason, but if there was ever something in my life that was meant to be ...
Question: What was it like approaching Belichick to tell him you wanted to put football aside for a time and pursue this part of your life?
Answer: Rugby was my first love. I love football, rugby kind of owns my heart. When all of this was happening, I was so pulled to do it. ... I’ve never felt such a strong conviction in my life. It really wasn’t up for much of a conversation.
It was more like, “Bill, this is something I feel I have to do, and I would love your support, but this is something like I plan on doing and if you don’t want to support it or you don’t want me to do it, I totally understand.”
But there was never more of a true conviction point in my life, and it really wasn’t much of a question or a conversation to be had because I already knew I was going to do it. So with that, it was a bit easier to take to Bill. But then just to show who Bill Belichick is — which, you know, he’ll always surprise you — he was on board right away and he’s as patriotic as the next guy. He knows his team as well as anyone and he knew I was a rugby player and knew my relationship with my dad. He knew what this meant to me, and he was all for it from the jump, and I’ll always be thankful for that support.