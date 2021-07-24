McElroy: Nate Ebner was an NFL player and is now a rugby Olympian

It was more like, “Bill, this is something I feel I have to do, and I would love your support, but this is something like I plan on doing and if you don’t want to support it or you don’t want me to do it, I totally understand.”

But there was never more of a true conviction point in my life, and it really wasn’t much of a question or a conversation to be had because I already knew I was going to do it. So with that, it was a bit easier to take to Bill. But then just to show who Bill Belichick is — which, you know, he’ll always surprise you — he was on board right away and he’s as patriotic as the next guy. He knows his team as well as anyone and he knew I was a rugby player and knew my relationship with my dad. He knew what this meant to me, and he was all for it from the jump, and I’ll always be thankful for that support.