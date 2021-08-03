Teel: The sportsmanship and achievements of Team USA and others have made these Olympics appointment viewing

Since the fall wasn’t her fault — Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok tumbled directly in front of her — Hassan could have bailed on the heat and filed a protest in hope of advancing. Her immediate instincts told her otherwise.

“I didn’t want to regret it later,” she said in Tokyo. “I don’t want all the excuses.”

Falling in an 800-meter semifinal Sunday was far pricier for American and reigning NCAA champion Isaiah Jewitt, knocking him out of the competition. But rather than walk off the track, he joined Botswana’s Nijel Amos, who also had fallen, and finished the race shoulder-to-shoulder, more than a minute behind the pack.