Teel: The sportsmanship and achievements of Team USA and others have made these Olympics appointment viewing

Ratings are down, arenas quiet and the 13-hour time difference suboptimal. Moreover, history tells us that international politics and/or shameful officiating could intervene at any moment.
Still, I’m a sucker for the Olympics, including these Summer Games in Tokyo, delayed and sterilized by the pandemic, yet often appointment viewing.
And not just to cheer for Team USA, though gymnast Suni Lee, swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky and others are American marvels. As always, Olympians from every corner have authored remarkable performances and shared admirable personal stories.
Australia’s Ariarne Titmus surged late to dethrone Ledecky, the world-record holder, in the 400-meter freestyle. Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old Olympic record to lead Jamaica’s 1-2-3 sweep of the 100 meters.
Norway’s Karsten Warholm shattered his own world record Tuesday to win the 400-meter hurdles, edging American Rai Benjamin, who also bettered Warholm’s previous standard. Imagine that: You break a world record and finish second.
Led by New York Knicks wing Evan Fournier and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, France upset the U.S. in basketball group competition, igniting predictable and unnecessary teeth-gnashing among some fans.
Granted, this was the U.S.’s first Olympic setback since 2004. And yes, Gregg Popovich’s collection of NBA talent lost pre-Olympic exhibitions to Nigeria and Australia.
But gold medals and undefeated records are not our basketball birthright. Not anymore.
Remember, the 1992 Dream Team was born of collegians’ inability to beat older and wiser international opponents. Moreover, the NBA becomes more global by the season, witness the 2020-21 MVP race.
Nikola Jokic (Serbia) won the vote, with Joel Embiid (Cameroon) second, Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) fourth and Luka Doncic (Slovenia) sixth.
Doncic and Slovenia bounced Germany in Tuesday’s Olympic quarterfinals, advancing to a Thursday semifinal against France. Drawing on family heritage, former University of Virginia center Mike Tobey earned a spot on Slovenia’s roster and is averaging 11.5 points and a tournament-high 12.5 rebounds per game.
The other semifinal pits Australia versus Team USA, which behind Kevin Durant’s 29 points defeated Spain on Tuesday.
But I digress. Back to sports that hit our collective conscience only in Olympic years.
Rivals and friends, high jumpers Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar encouraged one another through injuries in the years preceding these Olympics, and Sunday their bond turned downright poignant — and golden.
Barshim and Tamberi were flawless until each failed three times to clear the Olympic-record of 7 feet, 10 inches. A tie-breaking jump-off was on tap until Barshim asked officials if the two could share the gold medal instead. The officials said yes, and the athletes instantly agreed.
Tamberi leaped into Barshim’s arms, a reaction as spontaneous as it was genuine.
Some might contend the two should have resolved the tie. After all, on the same day, Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan won a seven-way playoff for the bronze medal in men’s golf, defeating major champions such as Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa.
But the jump-off was not mandatory, and given their friendship and injury hardships, the Barshim-Tamberi deadlock was sportsmanlike and generous.
“This is beyond sport,” Barshim told reporters in Tokyo. “This is the message we deliver to the young generation.”
The young also need to understand perseverance, long- and short-term, and sports are an age-old source of both.
Perseverance in the moment was rarely more evident than Monday, when Sifan Hassan won gold in the 5,000 meters running for the Netherlands. Hassan’s victory came 11 hours after she fell entering the bell lap of a 1,500-meter heat, scrambled to her feet and, rallying from next-to-last place, chased down the field with an epic, winning kick.
Since the fall wasn’t her fault — Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok tumbled directly in front of her — Hassan could have bailed on the heat and filed a protest in hope of advancing. Her immediate instincts told her otherwise.
“I didn’t want to regret it later,” she said in Tokyo. “I don’t want all the excuses.”
Falling in an 800-meter semifinal Sunday was far pricier for American and reigning NCAA champion Isaiah Jewitt, knocking him out of the competition. But rather than walk off the track, he joined Botswana’s Nijel Amos, who also had fallen, and finished the race shoulder-to-shoulder, more than a minute behind the pack.
“Regardless of how mad you are, you have to be a hero at the end of the day,” Jewett told The Washington Post’s Adam Kilgore. “That was my version of trying to be a hero, standing up and showing good character, even if it’s my rival or whoever I’m racing or if anything happened. I don’t want to show any bad blood, because that’s what heroes do. They show their humanity through who they are.”