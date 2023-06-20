Many in the equestrian community have had this date circled on the calendar for months.

The 2023 Deep Run Horse Show (DRHS) is back this week, and runs from Wednesday through Sunday. The show welcomes riders, horses, trainers and others from across the East Coast to the show grounds at the Deep Run Hunt Club in Manakin-Sabot.

“You’re just in this beautiful showground,” said Bonnie Rhea Adams, a DRHS board member. “It’s got so much history … It’s just a wonderful, beautiful setting.”

The Deep Run Horse Show is a recognized and rated horse show by the U.S. Equestrian Federation, with over 200 classes. Adams added that riders come from far away for points — whether for money or to set themselves up for end-of-year competitions.

The show takes place in two rings. There will also be a “vendors row,” Adams said, with items ranging from art to clothing and jewelry. Each day's events start at 8 a.m.

Adams added there won’t be any major changes to the show this year but emphasized the continued importance of footing for the horses.

Footing refers to the arena surface, and good footing means that it can have good traction, no dust and a bit of a spring to it, according to Footing Solutions USA.

“What’s important for a horse show is footing,” Adams said. “Deep Run has a reputation of having wonderful footing … We are constantly adding whatever it is that works for our location and our environment.”

On Saturday morning, the 62nd Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class honor will be awarded to the top junior rider. Adams said judging for the Bryan Trophy is about horsemanship, above other factors.

Phase one of the judging is jumping and phase two is flat work, Adams said. She added that the judges will even have a phase three to sort out more of the riders before finding the winner.

Last year Addison Reed, a Mechanicsville native, took home her second Bryan Trophy. The then 18-year-old won’t be back to defend her title because she aged out.

The Deep Run Horse Show has a long history, dating back 86 years. It became a recognized American Horse Show Association member in 1937, and the inaugural Bryan Trophy was handed out in 1962, the year the grandstand was built.

Adams said her favorite part is a mix of the history and the grounds themselves. As a board member, she’s excited to see it begin.

“It’s finally here,” Adams said. “We, as a horse association, have been planning for it since last year. This date in June, it’s always on the calendar.”

PHOTOS: Deep Run Horse Show