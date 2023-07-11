What NASCAR wants is simple: keep adding to its streak of galvanizing races.

Simple? Yes. Easy? Not so much.

This isn’t football – 100 yards from end zone to end zone every week. Or basketball – 10-foot rims and the same 3-point arc on every court. Or baseball – 90 feet from base-to-base, 60 feet, 6 inches from pitcher’s mound to home plate since 1893.

Former Virginia basketball star Ty Jerome preparing for fifth NBA season The Golden State Warriors extended a qualifying offer to former Virginia star Ty Jerome on Thursday, making him a restricted free agent.

Nope, this is stock car racing, for which some fiercely independent entrepreneurs built racetracks to fit the property (and now even on a city streetscape) to fulfill their own dreams of what a race should be.

The wildly varying venues demand different skills and different mindsets. History tells us that the racing isn’t always brilliant. Race cars evolve. They might be ideal for a track one year, not so apt the next. Track surfaces age, sometimes enhancing competition, sometimes hindering it.

Whatever the variations, NASCAR’s Cup Series has had a good show so far this season in most of its 19 races. The past three have been absolutely stellar.

A quick review:

Nashville Superspeedway – 1.333-mile tri-oval with 14-degree banking, pole speed 160.687 mph. Ross Chastain wins after sustained heart-stopping three-wide battles for the lead.

Chicago streets – 2.2-mile, 12-turn course around the city’s parks and landmarks, pole speed 89.557 mph. The race goes from rain tires to slicks, and New Zealand’s Shane Van Gisbergen wins his first NASCAR race after a stirring back-and-forth duel with Cup Series regular Justin Haley.

Atlanta Motor Speedway – 1.54-mile tri-oval with 28-degree banking, pole speed 177.346 mph. William Byron overcomes both a spin and a pit-road penalty. An impending storm threatens to end the race, escalating the intensity of the competition. Byron carves his way to the front of the pack to beat the rain and take the victory.

Are you a newcomer to the sport who thinks that trio of races must just about cover the range of track variety? Well, let’s see where NASCAR will be the rest of the month:

This coming Sunday, New Hampshire Motor Speedway: 1.058-mile oval with banking ranging from 2-7 degrees, pole speed last year 127.113 mph.

July 23, Pocono Raceway: 2.5-mile triangle with banking of 14, 8 and 6 degrees in turns one, two and three, respectively; pole speed last year 168.669 mph.

July 30, Richmond Raceway: 0.75-mile D-shape with banking of 14 degrees in the turns, 8 degrees on the curving front stretch, pole speed last year 117.177 mph.

The Richmond race will be the 22nd of 26 regular-season races, with pressure ramping up on teams to qualify for the 16-driver Cup playoff field, with either a victory or enough points to pick up one of the remaining spots – as many as five if there are no new winners in the next seven races.

In the past six races at Richmond Raceway, the track hasn’t favored a particular driver or even a particular car brand. Dating back through 2020, six different drivers visited victory lane, two wins apiece for Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

For some drivers, the Richmond track presents a challenge even when they are running well. For example, Chase Elliott hasn’t won at Richmond but has notched five top-five finishes in 14 starts. His most recent race at the track was a fifth-place finish in the August 2022 event. (He missed this year’s April event because of an injury suffered in a snowboarding accident.)

After that 2022 race, he tried to explain to reporters what was working for him whenever he was gaining spots in the running order.

“It was really odd,” he said. “I didn’t think it was driving any better, but in comparison to people around us, we were going forward.

“So, just normal Richmond,” he said. “Just more confusing, I feel like. I have been here and had cars like that where you are not driving good, but you are moving forward.”

Before we close today’s column, a word about Atlanta and the way NASCAR wrapped things up – extending the last caution period as raindrops began to fall, then unfurling the red flag as precipitation increased and the massive storm moved in, and finally decreeing the race over a few minutes later.

Some fans have questioned why NASCAR dawdled with the long caution, failing to get in at least a few more laps under green.

What short memories some of us have. Just last August in a race at Daytona, NASCAR did that very thing – ignored an impending rainstorm and waving the green for a restart.

The cars did not complete a single lap. The storm edged forward, dumped rain on a turn. The full field charged into that turn, slick tires giving them zero traction on the wet racing surface. Starting with the leaders, about 20 cars crashed, some heavily.

NASCAR was blasted by competitors, fans and some media members for failure to monitor the weather, allowing an inevitable wreck in a shameful neglect of driver safety and team expense.

NASCAR said it would do better next time.

Atlanta was the next time. They did better.