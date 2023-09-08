At USA Paratriathlon Nationals in Williamsburg, two young Richmonders will race as one

At the USA Paratriathlon National Championships in Jamestown, two elite Richmond-area triathletes will race as one on Sunday.

The effort to connect Samuel "Shades" Koehler, 15, and New Kent High senior Isaac Lamprecht, 17, was a communal one within the local and national triathlon spheres.

Typically an obstacle course competitor, Koehler was born with achromatopsia, a non-progressive and hereditary visual disorder characterized by the absence of color vision, light sensitivity and nystagmus, a condition that causes uncontrolled rapid eye movement.

He can see, to an extent. But not in color, and bright lights blind him.

Lamprecht is an internationally accomplished triathlete who this past summer won a gold medal in the U20 division of the mixed relay at the world triathlon championships in Hamburg, Germany.

Earlier that week, he finished fifth overall in the U20 Individual Sprint World Championship finals.

So after Koehler, who has recently transitioned from obstacle course competition to triathlons, attended a Paralympic training camp in Colorado Springs, his coaches told him about Sunday's race, part of the Patriots Triathlon Festival this weekend in Williamsburg.

But he needed a guide. So in stepped Lamprecht.

The pair will race Sunday in the Open Visually Impaired category. It will be Shades' first full triathlon experience with a guide capable of pushing his pace to its maximum.

“He needs someone to be his eyes," said Shades' mother, Debbie Koehler.

“We were like ‘Samuel, all these people want to help you race.’ And he’s like ‘Really, wow.’ The community is pretty incredible.

“It builds his confidence and gives him an outlet to be around other people. The community is so supportive.”

'To help someone else'

Lamprecht, who runs cross country, indoor and outdoor track and swims for New Kent during the school year before focusing on triathlons over the summer, said he'll jump at any opportunity to compete.

An email thread connected the Koehlers with the Lamprechts, and even found a tandem bike that Harlow brought down from Washington, D.C.

“I enjoy interesting challenges, and this fits the bill," Isaac said, standing next to Shades on Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot beside the Richmond Strikers West Creek Complex.

Wednesday was the first time Debbie and Shades met Isaac and his father, Brian. The boys did a couple laps around the parking lots on their tandem bike, getting a feel for communication and pacing, then ran together. They'll have a walk-through Saturday evening to prepare for Sunday's race.

In the 750-meter swimming and 5K running portions of the race, they'll be connected by a bungie chord. On the bike, Isaac steers and they both pedal. But the pedals are in sync, and Isaac has to communicate everything from when to stop and start to bumps in the terrain and how sharp a given turn is.

Debbie said Shades has in the past experienced bullying stemming from his condition. So Isaac's willingness to volunteer his time held significance for Shades and his family, which have in the past raced with him as guides, but can't match his pace.

“It didn’t take him a second, really," Brian said of Isaac's partnership with Shades. "He loves to compete and will do anything, anytime.”

Debbie, who has raced with Shades in the past, is excited to see what sort of times he can post alongside Isaac.

“It’s so selfless. We were just so amazed at how many people helped," Debbie said, turning to Brian as their sons finished their first practice lap together.

"To know that he just cares about people and wants other kids to succeed is pretty neat. For him to jump in and do that is huge. ... Another kid is willing to give up their Sunday to take him out.”

Added Shades: “I thought it was pretty cool. In the triathlon community, everyone is ready to help with anything. Anyone is willing to sacrifice their time to help someone else."

'If he wanted to try'

Shades has won plenty of medals in his obstacle course career. But he's never looked at racing from a competitive standpoint.

"I’ve just thought about trying to improve myself," he said.

"I don’t care if I beat the other person. I just want to focus on my improvement and finishing the race.”

Physical activity has always been a cherished outlet for Shades, Debbie said. She and her husband Josh always worked hard to find the balance between safety and encouraging their son, who was diagnosed with achromatopsia at just 1 year old, to try whatever he wanted to.

Shades walked into pools a couple times in his infancy, so Debbie and Josh got him into swimming lessons as early as they could, and he always exceled in the pool.

“When we were first diagnosed it was -- he’s never going to ride a bike, he’s never going to drive a car, he’s never going to do this and that. Never, never, never," Debbie said.

"My husband and I were like ‘We’re not going to not let him try anything.’"

Biking was another challenge. Around 8 years old, Shades was adamant about learning. Debbie has videos of him running into trashcans. But undeterred, he learned to ride.

“He did not give up. He was like ‘I am riding a bike,'" Debbie said.

"Even when he was younger, we were concerned for his safety, but we never wanted to hold him back. We never wanted to give him and excuse not to do something if he wanted to try.”

Shades grew up in the Atlanta area before the family moved to Richmond about three years ago. Debbie said racing, whether it be obstacle courses or triathlons, builds his confidence, and provides a cherished social outlet.

Shades has an Instagram account, shades_ocr, through which he shares his experiences as a visually impaired athlete and throughout life. A a recent grocery store trip, he mistook cherry tomatoes for grapes.

His mother explained the confusion, then Shades took to Instagram to share the experience, in hopes it will help others understand the daily challenges he faces.

Those challenges are mush easier to confront with a community to lean on, Debbie and Shades said. So connections like the one made with the Lamprechts through a fiercely supportive triathlon community are everything to them.

"It was really neat to see it all come together in the moment, just from (Samuel) saying ‘I enjoyed camp, I want to race. Can you help me?’ And then two weeks later, we’re here," Debbie said, gesturing around to Isaac, his father and the tandem bike.

"It’s been really big, really positive in his life, because the community is just amazing.”

The Patriots Triathlon Festival runs Saturday to Sunday in Williamsburg, and includes long course, Olympic and sprint options. The USA Paratriathlon National Championships in the season-ending, event of the national-level racing circuit for new and emerging paratriathletes in the United States.