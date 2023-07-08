All right, class … listen up. Today, we are going to examine the last rites of a once, off-the-charts popular phenomenon best described as over-the-air local sports. In case you haven’t noticed, talk radio, as well as television coverage on your friendly area stations is going, going, almost gone.

For the memory man, the harsh reality of it all was delivered – unintentionally, of course – by WRVA-1140, the area’s only 50,000-watt clear channel AM outlet. One day, (cliché alert) out of the blue, the station’s new motto registered in the old octogenarian brain, reminding us once again about the passage of time … and changes that come with it.

“… your award-winning news, weather and traffic station …” And … TRAFFIC? It used to be news, weather and SPORTS … Holy cow, Harry Caray.

IT WASN’T THAT LONG AGO that Richmond had three TV stations with sports directors competing for ratings and the prestige that went with being No. 1. Now, only WTVR-6 still has a sports department … with long-time sports director Lane Casadonte, who has managed to hang in there despite what would seem to be overwhelming odds against him.

Casadonte is to local sports TV what Al Coleman is to local sports talk radio. They are dinosaurs in a profession rapidly becoming extinct.

Raise your hand if you know Coleman, Matt Josephs, Bob Black or Adam Epstein?

They are what’s left of the all-sports call-in genre here. Coleman, Josephs and Black can be heard on the same station (ESPN Radio 106.1). The youngster of that group, Josephs has the 3-to-4 p.m., slot, with Black, best known for University of Richmond (state hall of fame-worthy) play by play, on 4-to-6.

Lest we forget … Coleman (9-11 a.m.) is the senior member of the trio and dean of local sports yappers. “Big Al” has been doing it for 32 years – and counting.

Epstein is the newcomer on the block at WRNL-910, where Wes McElroy held court for many years until leaving the business a couple of years ago … and the station kept running a McElroy show promo long after his departure.

Now, keep your hand raised if you listened to any of the above recently?

And, if you haven’t, be advised you are not alone. Callers are few and far between. In fact, there is some reason to believe there are times when nobody is tuning in … although Coleman disagrees, at least when it comes to his legendary gabfest.

“Of course, we always have some listeners,” he said. With that he talked about a recent contest he ran … with the winner getting an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas. “I mean, we had about 25 callers in two hours.”

Yes, they still have ratings for shows like his, and Joseph’s, and Black’s and Epstein’s but, Coleman said, “They don’t mean anything any more because no one bothers to fill (the Nielsen books) out.”

Coleman added: “Times have changed. I know you know that. I remember when I was fifth in the market among male listeners.”

LET’S HOLD that thought while we get back to WTVR-6 … and examine why it has held fast to sports while the competition at channels 8 and 12 kissed their sportscasters good-bye and, instead, opted to run scrawls with scores from college and (mostly) pro games ... while preferring updates on the latest criminal and political activity.

And, naturally, nothing gets in the way of, much less distracts viewers from, the weather … and blatant overkill at the expense of other things, it says here. (Of course, what do we know? We’re just a kid.)

IT CERTAINLY HELPS to have Casadonte on the payroll. He is the perfect blend of know-how and friendly persuasion ... who takes the job seriously but never – well, hardly ever – takes himself seriously. It also helps that he seldom takes the easy way out.

“I know I didn’t last because of my looks or award-winning personality,” he said.

He is always on the go, in motion, working his you-know-what off. Casadonte puts in more time than any reasonable employer would demand, much less expect. He doesn’t complain.

“It’s the only way I know how to do it,” Casadonte said. “I know, it’s a job. It’s fun … [but] its got to be inside you. You can’t fake it.”

Besides, being a workaholic is what separated him from the competition. They tried … they really did. It just wasn’t good enough, at least as far as their station masters were concerned. So, they bagged sports while Casadonte – and CBS 6 – carried on, turning exclusivity in the market into a money-making operation.

“We know value when we see it,” he said. “Of course, it helps not to have any competition.”

SEEMINGLY UNFLAPPABLE, Casadonte is rare in a business that caters to giant egos … in that he doesn’t live for applause. Sure, it’s nice .. always welcome … and all that good stuff. From small town Herkimer, New York -- “It’s not the end of the world, but you can see it from there.” -- Casadonte has been honored with more than his share of awards … and they have a prominent place on the old résumé.

But, what really drives Casadonte is doing something that makes someone else feel good and, by association, makes him feel good, too. Like?

“… When you go to a college kid and say, ‘I’d like to tell your story,’ or … to a high school coach and say, ‘I’d like to tell about what you’re doing in the community' … and they feel honored,” he said.

“I’ve found a lot of people around here … are really appreciative when you take the time to take an interest in them … and they are like, ‘Oh, wow! I can’t thank you enough for coming out and talking to these people.’ And I say: ‘Hey, it’s your story … I’m just telling it.’”

NO QUESTION he is unique in a copy-cat profession. Casadonte refuses to settle for the obvious.

Anyone can throw together a nightly package of highlights provided by someone else … you know how that works: Alex Ovechkin scoring another goal. Or another monster dunk. Or yet another example of a player posing at home plate and turning an easy double into a single. Casadonte will have none of it.

“I don’t show NHL or NBA [highlights]. I don’t do baseball. I want to show stuff you can’t get anywhere else … and make everything as local as possible,” he said.

Occasionally, a viewer will object. “I got a call a couple of weeks ago from a guy wondering why we didn’t show the NBA playoffs. ‘You’ve got some girl’s game on there … and nobody cares about that.’ I didn’t call him back. He wouldn’t have liked my answer.”

Casadonte arrived here 29 years ago from upstate New York, by way of Herkimer County Community College and “even more obscure” Plattsburg State College -- “10 minutes south of the Canadian border” -- where he majored in communications … and “did as much, if not more, than kids who graduated from those bigger schools did.”

From Plattsburg State, armed with a bachelor’s degree, Casadonte got his first post-graduate job with the ABC affiliate in Utica, N.Y., and stayed 19 months before coming to Richmond in 1994 and working at CBS 6 as a … news photographer. “I followed a girl I was dating at the time. All I knew about Richmond … it was on the water … and it was the capital of the state,” Casadonte said.

Well, a river does run through it. And, technically, Virginia is a commonwealth … not a state. Details, always details.

IN 1995, JEFF HOGAN replaced Ivan Schwartz as WTVR sports director, and Casadonte became the weekend sports guy. “Jeff and I meshed well together, and we decided then and there we were gonna make it all local,” said Casadonte, who moved to first banana in 1998 when Hogan left for Columbus, Ohio. He now does news for a station in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In 2000, Casadonte married Deborah Cox, who also was an on-air personality … and he likes it here so much that he doesn’t plan to go anywhere else. In other words, how can you be happier than happy?

“I have thought about leaving the business … but it would have to be something that would improve every aspect of my life … not just my professional life,” Casadonte said.

“My wife and I talk about it, and she asks: ‘What would you do?’ That’s where she’s got me. It’s not like I get offers all the time.”

IN SPORTS TELEVISION, the definition of happy begins with management. It’s imperative the boss is 100% on your side. “The big reason I’m still here is our general manager, Stephen Hayes, is a big sports fan … and understands what we contribute to the overall value of the station,” Casadonte said.

He knows the importance of being visible at as many events as possible ... and takes great pride in being there to cover things up close and personal. For example, during football season, Casadonte makes sure they are a presence for at least one game at EVERY area high school. By his count, that comes to 60-plus, which means burning a lot of rubber in a short time.

What’s more, WTVR never misses a Flying Squirrels’ game, because Casadonte doesn’t want to miss anything. There’s a business component to it, too.

“The Squirrels appreciate us being there, so when they want to do some marketing or buy advertising or do something really big, they turn to us because we’re the only ones who show up,” Casadonte said.

WE FIRST INTERVIEWED Casadonte for this piece more than a year and a half ago. Nothing has changed much, he said a few days ago. He and Sean Robertson, an alumnus of Virginia State, are still at it, going full speed ahead.

This is Robertson’s 13th year with CBS 6 and, like his boss, doesn’t know the meaning of a 9-to-5 job. You don’t punch a time clock going side-by-side with Casadonte, who still does his own camera work.

“I always told my wife … that I didn’t want to be 50 and running up and down sidelines … but here I am, 53, and I’m still doing it … and I LIKE DOING IT!” Casadonte said.

“So, if you like what you do … and you are in a spot where your work is valued … and they leave you alone … and we have an exclusive in the market because nobody else does what we do …”

IT WASN’T ALWAYS like that … the no-compete exclusivity, that is. Rivals WWBT-12 and WRIC-8 also were heavy into the games people play ... and watch.

At Channel 12, the NBC affiliate, Ben Hamlin had the highest-rated sports on the city’s top-rated station … which, believe it or not, wasn’t enough to keep him from the chopping block. Chip Tarkenton, a distant relative of former quarterback great Fran Tarkenton (who was born here, by the way), called the signals for sports at Channel 8, affiliated with ABC.

The competition was intense … but not nasty as it can be – and usually is -- in major markets like New York, where taking potshots at rivals, belittling them any chance they get, is the norm. Here, in mid-major Richmond, Va., the rivals also were friends.

Then Hamlin was gone, fired in a cost-saving measure that included other members of the news department as well. Tarkenton left ‘8’ on his own, worked behind the scenes at CBS-6 for a while, then returned to WRIC in his former role only to beat the posse out of town before management decided to downplay its sports coverage, too. He currently teaches at St. Christopher’s School … and can be seen on a local TV commercial ‘interviewing’ Mr. Fix-it.

THEIR EXODUS WAS the beginning of the end. Oh, there were replacements, but none lasted very long. And ability to do the job apparently had little or nothing to do with it. The bean counters took over and, with them, the bottom line ruled.

“I never had to fire anybody,” said Casadonte. “With the exception of one person whose position was eliminated, everybody who’s left my department left of their own volition.”

Greg Burton left WTVR to work for Virginia Commonwealth University in its Center for Sports Leadership … and thereby broke up the best 1-2 punch in local sports TV in more than 50 years – probably ever.

They were a natural combination, Casadonte and Burton, who came from Idaho in 1998 to be the station’s weekend person and stayed 10 years. “There were times when we read each other’s minds,” Casadonte said.

(I know, I know … we digress from the original premise … yet getting to know Casadonte certainly helps to understand why he has been a survivor in a hard business that keeps downsizing.)

Casadonte isn’t naive. He could join Hamlin and Tarkenton on the sidelines, with little or no notice. Nothing should surprise him any more … not since Hamlin walked into work at Channel 12 one day and was gone the next.

Maybe it helped that the likable Hamlin had company. He was among three fired in a purge to save money. The fact that Hamlin was part of a nightly-news trio that absolutely dominated at 6 and 11 didn’t matter.

CASADONTE GETS 2 ½ minutes during the 6 o’clock nightly newscast and another 3 minutes at 11 p.m., as well as his high school highlights package during football season on Fridays … in addition to as many as 5 minutes for special, in-depth pieces usually seen on Thursday night.

That, by industry standards, is very generous … but, nevertheless, isn’t guaranteed. There are occasions that dictate other coverage cut sports.

Invariably it has been to give weather more time, and … “I used to get livid about it,” he recalled. “I would get so upset when they wanted to take any of my time. I told them: ‘Listen … the day I don’t argue about taking my time, you should get rid of me … seriously.’

“I still tell them that … but I’ve learned to pick my battles a little bit better. I don’t have nearly as many as I did when I was 35 … because I understand the business – inside and outside the building – better.”

IT MUST HAVE TAKEN a lot of understanding when management took Casadonte’s makeshift high school football ‘field’ behind the station and turned it into a … oh no, say it isn’t so … a weather garden.

From the creative mind of L. Casadonte came the mini-field which became a staple of his Friday night football report for more than six years. “Funny thing … whenever we had a coach come to the station … first thing they said was: ‘I want to see your field.’”

He recalled the Friday the Hermitage High School cheerleaders were there and later a neighbor thought Casadonte had actually been at the West End school. He didn’t have the heart to break the illusion and tell him he had been at Thomas Dale that night “and wasn’t anywhere near Hermitage.”

So much for nostalgia. The weather garden still lives, and Casadonte can joke about it … now.

A FEW MONTHS AGO Casadonte decided to contact former CBS 6 sports staffers for what became a two-part documentary. “None from out of town could believe 8 and 12 didn’t do sports any more,” he said.

Casadonte almost feels sorry for his former competitors, how much they are missing. Almost. “I don’t have a lot to complain about,” he said. Well … there is one thing.

“My wife and I were at dinner … and a young man who was sitting at the bar near our booth turned and said: ‘You’re Lane Casadonte! … I’ve been watching you since I was a kid’ … and I said, ‘Please, don’t say that.’

“For years it was Ben at channel 12 and Chip at channel 8 … and the kid over at 6. And one morning I wake up and [bleep], I’m the old guy. How did that happen?”