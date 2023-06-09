After a week of nearly flawless golf, UVa student Fei Rosebro added her name to the prestigious list of RWGA City Amateur champions on Friday.

Rosebro outdueled a talented field that included six former winners in the 95th version of the event, which was held at Lakeside Park Club.

Most impressive, perhaps, is that Rosebro doesn't play golf at Virginia. The former Veritas standout instead is focusing on her studies in architecture.

Rosebro, 19, started her week as the medalist by shooting the best qualifying round. She followed that up with excellence in match play, leading to a 2-and-1 victory on Friday against Helen Im.

Im reached the title match with a 3-and-2 victory over Liza Lewis, who reached the title match last year. Rosebro dominated in a 5-and-4 victory over former champion Joanne Kitusky.

Rosebro was competing as a representative of the Country Club of Virginia.